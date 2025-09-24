Defence Minister, Auditor General takes oath

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow on Monday presided over the swearing-in ceremony of the Minister of Defense, Baboucarr Ousmaila Joof, Auditor-General, Amadou Sowe, and Deputy Ombudsman, Ebrima KS Dampha, at the State House.

Upon the administration of oaths, President Barrow congratulated and reminded them of their significant responsibilities to build on existing best practices, address and rectify shortcomings, and continuously improve to better serve the public.

The President called on the newly sworn-in minister to prioritise the welfare of the armed forces, ensuring they have enhanced resources to protect the country’s sovereignty, as his role is critical in safeguarding the nation.

He also reminded the minister of the crucial role of the armed forces in protecting the country’s territorial integrity and upholding the values that unite the people.

The Gambian leader also advised the auditor general to prioritise transparency and integrity in all financial audits.

Commenting on the deputy Ombudsman, President Barrow urged him to champion fairness and justice in addressing citizens’ grievances to uphold good governance, build public trust, and ensure a just society.

Defense Minister Joof thanked President Barrow for the confidence and trust bestowed on them and assured him of their commitment, loyalty, and uncompromising duty to country.