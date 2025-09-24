PPP reshuffles central committee

- Advertisement -

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) has announced a number of reforms and reshuffling of its central committee aimed at strengthening peace, unity, transparency, and accountability within the party’s structures.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the party said the changes were made by the secretary general and party leader, Ousman Madikay Faal following a central committee meeting held on Sunday, 21 September 2025.

“As part of the administrative reshuffle, Sir Dawda Jarju was appointed interim national administrative secretary, in addition to his continuing service as national youth president. His appointment reflects the party’s commitment to empowering young leaders and integrating the energy of the Youth Wing into the heart of PPP’s administration.”

The central committee emphasised that this decision was necessary to ensure that the day-to-day administration of the party remains effective, disciplined, and forward-looking.

“The meeting also unanimously approved the PPP Financial Policy, a comprehensive framework that safeguards the party’s financial resources, enforces strict accountability, and aligns all financial practices with the constitution. The policy represents an important step in the institutional rebuilding of the PPP. It ensures that contributions from members, partners, and supporters will be managed with transparency, audited regularly, and applied solely toward initiatives that advance the party’s mission of service to the Gambian people.”

The party added that these reforms guided by the advice of the board of trustees and inspired by the vision of the party leader mark another step in rebuilding and institutionalising it.

The party leader underscored that the PPP, founded on the principles of democracy, unity, and service to the people, remains dedicated to carrying forward the legacy of its founding fathers while adapting to the demands of modern Gambian politics.

“The PPP must remain the people’s party, accountable in its finances, united in its leadership, and faithful to its democratic traditions. Today’s decisions strengthen our structures and reaffirm our mission to serve The Gambia with integrity and vision,” Faal stated.

He reiterates that these reforms are not just internal measures, but part of a broader effort to position the PPP as a credible, democratic, and people-centered political force.

“Through strong institutions, transparent governance, and inclusive leadership, the PPP is determined to play a central role in shaping The Gambia’s democratic future for generations to come.”