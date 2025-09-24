Amir Trawally, others in walk for humanity

- Advertisement -

Humanity First, the international humanitarian relief and development organisation has just concluded its global event: walk, run and bike for humanity, that took place simultaneously across 65 countries from September 6th to 20th 2025.

The initiative featured people of all ages and fitness levels to walk, run, or cycle in support of Humanity First’s global programmes in health, education, clean water and disaster relief.

By uniting communities through simple acts of movement, the campaign aimed to highlight the power of collective action in addressing humanity’s most urgent needs.

Mr Sayed Yahya Ahmad, Chairman of Humanity First International, said: “This event is more than just miles covered on foot, wheels, or track, it is a global movement of compassion, service, and unity. As Humanity First marks 30 years of service, every participant become part of a living message: that together, with even the smallest steps, we can circle the world with Humanity and Hope.”

The Country head for Humanity First in The Gambia said:

“Everyone has the power to make a difference. Whether you walk, run, or bike, every step counts towards creating a healthier, stronger, and more compassionate”.

Here in The Gambia, the Amir of the Ahmadiyya Jama’at, Baba Trawally was among a gallery of distinguished persons who took part in the event.