Gambian community in Leeds honoured at BBC Radio Leeds awards

- Advertisement -

The Gambia Welfare Society (TGWS), a grassroots organisation supporting Gambians and fostering multicultural harmony in and around the British city of Leeds, has been recognised at the BBC Radio Leeds Make a Difference Awards 2025.

The awards ceremony, held recently at the Bowl Room in Bradford, brought together community champions from across the region. TGWS was shortlisted for the Community Group Award, one of four organisations nominated for their contribution to improving lives across Leeds.

For TGWS, which has spent years quietly supporting Gambian families in West Yorkshire and building bridges across cultures, the recognition marked a milestone.

“This nomination is not just about the Gambian community,” said Yanks Sawo, chairman of TGWS. “It is about the power of ordinary people coming together to make extraordinary change. We see ourselves as part of the wider Leeds family, and this recognition reminds us that our efforts matter.”

Founded to provide practical support and a sense of belonging for Gambians in Leeds, the society has grown into a vibrant hub that hosts cultural events, provides welfare assistance and promotes dialogue between communities. From youth mentorship to food drives and cultural celebrations, its volunteers have become a lifeline for many.

“Our vision has always been simple,” Sawo explained. “To stand by those who need help, to celebrate culture and to build bridges across communities. BBC Radio Leeds recognising that means the world to us. It tells our volunteers that their hard work and compassion do not go unnoticed.”

The Make a Difference initiative was launched by the BBC during the Covid-19 pandemic to highlight the resilience and generosity of ordinary people. For Sawo, the TGWS recognition is both a celebration and a call to action.

“This is encouragement to do more,” he said. “We are proud, but we are not complacent. Leeds is our home and we will continue working tirelessly to ensure no one in our community feels left behind.”

Local leaders and fellow nominees praised the Gambian group for showing how diaspora communities can play a central role in building cohesion in Britain’s increasingly diverse cities.

For Sawo, the message is clear: “Recognition is nice, but real success is when a family finds support, a young person discovers pride in who they are and a neighbour feels included. That is why we do what we do.”