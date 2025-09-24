Man remanded for assaulting victim with scissors

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Gassama

One Lamin Kamaso was yesterday arraigned before Magistrate Kebba Baldeh of the Burusubi magistrate’s court charged with assaulting one Uzeyir Deniz on his neck with a scissors causing him actual bodily harm.

When the charge was read to him, the accused pleaded not guilty.

At this point police prosecution officer Sgt. 4370 Ebrima M Jallow applied for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to call witnesses. The accused was remanded, with his bail application set to be on the next adjourned day 14 October 2025.