Labour survey reveals informal sector dominates economy

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Labour Force Survey 2025 findings have indicated that informal work continues to dominate the Gambian economy, accounting for 81 percent of total employment.

This statistics was part of Gambia Bureau of Statistics (GBOS’s) key findings during a dissemination workshop held at the Metzy hotel yesterday.

It also highlighted that the country’s labour market is undergoing major shifts, with youth unemployment rate climbing to 11.5 percent.

The report explained that the working-age population has risen from 1.40 million in 2022–23 to 1.43 million in 2025, while the labour force grew by 10.8 percent, from 609,410 to 675,000. The survey attributes this growth of the labour force to a higher participation rate, which increased from 43.6 percent to 47.1 percent.

According to GBOS, the employment levels also improved, rising from 563,395 to 619,620, with the employment-to-population ratio climbing from 40.3 percent to 43.2 percent.

However, unemployment edged up to 8.3 percent, with young people disproportionately affected.

Meanwhile, informal work continues to dominate the economy, accounting for 81 percent of total employment. Labour underutilisation remains high at 26.7 percent, particularly among women, where the rate stands at 34.3 percent. The survey further highlights a sharp decline in labour force participation among persons with disabilities, which fell from 32.8 percent to 20.1 percent.

The data also reveals a structural shift in the economy, with services now employing 61.7 percent of workers, overtaking agriculture and manufacturing.

While female labour participation has improved, women remain underrepresented in managerial positions, which dropped from 36.1 percent in 2022–23 to 28.1 percent this year.

Statistician general Nyakassi Sanyang described the survey as a “flagship statistical exercise” that reflects international standards and provides a clearer picture of the country’s changing labour market.

Director of employment Fabba Jammeh emphasised that the findings should serve as evidence for inclusive and forward-looking policy, calling for greater investment in skills development, gender-responsive strategies, and protections for vulnerable groups, including youth, women, rural workers, and persons with disabilities.