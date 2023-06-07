MEDINA UNITED STARTS FIRST SUMMER CAMP SATURDAY

Rated Gambian football academy, Medina United, will on Saturday begin a youth summer camp for its elite teams. It is the first time this camp will be organised and will feature the academy’s boys teams of U-12, U-13, U14, and U-15.

According to the CEO of the academy, veteran journalist and former diplomat Tijan Masanneh Ceesay, the camp will run until August.

“This camp is more than skills training alone, as it will bring the kids together for, among other reasons, building a family bond between them. The group is selected out of 90 players and the coaches will work with them this summer in preparation for next year’s West African Football Academies Tournament scheduled to take place in Senegal,” Ceesay said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He noted that the children will continue to have their normal school academic work while in this camp so that they are equipped for life after football.

An opening ceremony is being planned for Saturday where the keynote speaker will be Mr Hussein Diab-Ghanem, the CEO of Africell.

“At management level, we decided to pick a young Gambian as a shining example to the kids and Mr Hussein fits that category vey well. His story can inspire and will resonate with the children who will aspire and emulate a man who ascended to the pinnacle of The Gambia’s most successful GSM company. Hussein does have a story on commitment, hard work and discipline, and those qualities put together are the themes of this year’s camp,” CEO Ceesay said.

Medina United Football Academy is located in Yundum right by the drive into the airport terminal just after the GIA office. It is a model academy that provides football training and academic work for children in a facility equipped to provide a convenient learning and recreational activity for children of various ages.