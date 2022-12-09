Men of Excellence: Hazrat Abu Bakr (ra)

Friday Sermon delivered by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(at)

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue highlighting aspects from the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra).

Humility of the Beloved of the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was beloved and considered best among all people. It is recorded that the Companions would discuss among themselves as to who was the best of them, and it would unanimously be decided that after the Holy Prophet(sa), Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was considered to be the best. However, Hazrat Abu

Bakr(ra) was very humble and once, when Hazrat Umar(ra) expressed this sentiment, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) replied that he had heard the Holy Prophet(sa) say that the Sun had not set on anyone better than Hazrat Umar(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that Muhammad bin Sirin stated that both Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) were very beloved to the Holy Prophet(sa). He said that one cannot criticise Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) and in the same breath express their love for the Holy Prophet(sa), because the Holy Prophet(sa) loved them both a great deal.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was among the Companions who had memorised the entire Holy Qur’an.

Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) Support of the Holy Prophet(sa) and Islam

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) narrated that whilst he was in the cave along with the Holy Prophet(sa) he expressed that if the disbelieving Makkans who had followed them looked down at the mouth of the cave, they would surely see them. However the Holy Prophet(sa) asked him, ‘What do you think about two people with whom the third is Allah?’ It was thus that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) also had the title of ‘One of the Two’ (Thani Ithnain)

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) who said that by being selected as the one to accompany the Holy Prophet(sa) during the migration, and being alongside the Holy Prophet(sa) from the beginning of the all the hardships he was made to face shows that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was the best among all people. He always gave financial aid and tended to the Holy Prophet’s (sa) matters and it was thus that in a time of difficulty, God chose Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) to be the one who accompanied and comforted the Holy Prophet(sa) and gave in the titles of Siddiq (the Truthful) and Thani Ithnain (One of the Two).

View of Western Historians on Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said presented the views of various non-Muslim writers on Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). For example, a 20th Century Algerian author commended Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) for his strength and steadfastness. He said that he possessed unwavering faith and complete conviction, a reflection of the qualities possessed by the Holy Prophet(sa). He remained steadfast even when there was enmity all around him.

His Holiness(aba) quoted another author named J. J. Saunders, who said that though the reign of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was relatively short, he achieved great feats. The worst of storms could not waver his faith. His steadfastness helped combat the rebellion of apostasy and reestablish Islam within Arabia and lay the foundations of the Arabian empire.

His Holiness(aba) said that some authors do not understand the rank and status of the Holy Prophet(sa) and thus exaggerate the status of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) or Hazrat Umar(ra). For example, one author said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) would be the Holy Prophet’s (sa) shield. However, history clearly bears testament to the fact that the Holy Prophet(sa) was unwaveringly steadfast, and if anyone was a shield, it was the Holy Prophet(sa). For example, in a time of fear when both were in the cave, it was the Holy Prophet(sa) who protected Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) by saying ‘Fear not, surely Allah is with us.’

Eminence Acquired Through Sacrifice and Humility

His Holiness(aba) moved on and quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) who said that the likes of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), Hazrat Umar(ra) and Hazrat Abu Hurairah(ra) are remembered by great kings and leaders and with their names they say the salutation, ‘may Allah be pleased with him’. These great kings and leaders wish that they could have had the opportunity to serve these great Companions. Can it then be said that by living very simple lives, giving up all their worldly wealth, they have lost out on anything? Although from a worldly standpoint they brought about a sort of death upon themselves, however this death proved to be a source of life. These were people who are not remembered because of their family names of filial associations, rather they are remembered for the great sacrifices that they rendered for the sake of Islam. Similarly, one would be hard pressed to find the progeny of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) today, and so it is not because of his progeny in the world today that he is remembered, rather Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and other stalwarts are remembered for the sacrifices that they personally made.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) who said that just as the Holy Prophet(sa) did not seek leadership, nor did the four Caliphs who succeeded him. They lived very simply and even upon becoming leaders, they never expressed the fact that they were such great leaders. They were solely dedicated to God, and it is in the service of such people that other great kings and leaders seek to find success. Any leadership that they had was bestowed by God Almighty Himself. Hence, it is clear to see which is greater; that which is bestowed by humans or that which is bestowed by God.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra) who said that it is due to the great services and sacrifices made by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) that he is so highly regarded even today. There is no king or leader today who has the same rank or honour possessed by Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra). Even the workers of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) are regarded in higher esteem, only because Hazrat Abu

Bakr(ra) devoted himself to the Holy Prophet(sa) and the service of Islam. Some say that Ahmadis dishonour the Holy Prophet(sa), yet these are the true views of Ahmadis.

Pure and Blessed Nature of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra)

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) possessed the intrinsic qualities required for enlightenment, which is why upon hearing the message of the Holy Prophet(sa), he accepted it immediately without hesitation. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Abu Jahl were born in the same place, both saw the same signs, and the Holy Prophet(sa) conveyed the message equally to everyone. However, those who were pure natured like Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) obtained guidance, and those who were influenced by Satan like Abu Jahl remained bereft.

His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who said that even the Shias do not deny that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) accepted the Holy

Prophet(sa) at a time when he faced great opposition and supported the Holy Prophet(sa) in times of great difficulty, enduring great hardships. He devoted himself to God and partook in all the battles and strove to eliminate dissension. After his demise, he was buried beside the Holy Prophet(sa) and so even in his life and in his death, he never left the Holy Prophet’s (sa) side.

His Holiness(aba) continued quoting the Promised Messiah(as) who said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) never sought worldly things, and had entirely devoted himself to God. He was completely devoted to the Holy Prophet(sa) and found pleasure in enduring difficulties for his sake. He strove until Islam prevailed and shone bright. Both Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) are buried in a place where even Moses(as) and Jesus(as) would have longed to be buried. However, this was a mercy bestowed upon Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) and Hazrat Umar(ra) by God.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue highlighting the life of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) in the future.