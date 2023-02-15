Minister confirms Darbo’s appointment as GRTS DG rescinded

By Omar Bah

The Minister of Information has confirmed that the appointment of Abubakar Darbo as Gambia Radio and Television Services Director General has been rescinded.

Minister Lamin Queen Jammeh told The Standard yesterday the Ministry has got a letter informing them about the rescinding of the appointment of Mr Darbo and as yet, there is no new appointment to replace the current DG Malick Jeng whose appointment expires next month.

Minister Jammeh had initially said the appointment has been “put on hold” until impending administrative issues are cleared.

Darbo received his appointment letter from the Ministry of Information and had already submitted his acceptance letter and was due to take up the job on March 2, following the expiry of the contract of current Malick Jeng.

But hours after news of his appointment broke, he was called by the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Information that the Chief of Staff had directed that his letter be withdrawn.