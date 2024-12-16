MINISTER INSPECTS VENUES AS NAYCONF2024 KICKS OFF TODAY

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The National Youth Conference and Festival (Nayconf), begins in the Kanifing Municpal Council KMC today.

The biannual and week-long conference brings youth in all regions to participate in various activities including sports, cultural, entertainment, pageantry and this year’s theme is “Enhancing Youth Participation In The Attainment Of RF-NDP 2023-2027”.

Ahead of the opening ceremony, the Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Badjie, accompanied by officials from Kanifing Municipal Youth Council (KMYC) and National Youth Council (NYC), on Friday inspected the selected venues for this event.

The venues inspected include Serekunda West Park, where some of the sports activities will take place, and Charles Jaw Memorial Academy, where the guests (students) will be accommodated throughout the festival. Other venues include the Serekunda East Park as well as the Buffer Zone.

During the site visit, the minister reported that almost everything is in place for Nayconf 2024 which is expected to attract 2000 guests.

Ida Jatta, the co- chairperson of the National Organising Committee said they have been working closely with the Local Organising Committee to make sure all necessary preparations are done.

“So far, we are progressing well. We all know organising an event of this magnitude is not an easy task but we have our committed teams so there are areas we can say are 100 percent done when it comes to the preparation,” she added.

The opening ceremony will take place at the Buffer Zone starting at 4pm.