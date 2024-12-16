Gambian girls win Wafu A schools championship

- Advertisement -

The West African Football Union Wafu Zone A school football championship ended in Dakar, Senegal over the weekend with the Gambia winning two team- trophies and one individual trophy.

The female team secured the gold medal, following a 4-3 post-match penalty shootout victory over Guinea in the final after a goalless draw at the end of regulation time. Emergency goalkeeper Jarra Bojang was the heroine of the day as she saved two penalties to help her side secure a 4-3 win.

An infield player herself, Jarra, was an emergency solution in goal following an injury to the Gambian keeper.

- Advertisement -

At the end of the tournament, Jarra was also voted as the player of the tournament.

In the boys’ category, the Gambian team secured the most disciplined team award of the tournament.

The girls will now represent Wafu A in the African school football championship slated for next year. They will be joined by Senegal in the boys’ category.