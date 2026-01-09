Minister of Finance commends GRA for outstanding 2025 performance

- Advertisement -

The Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy KM Keita, Tuesday paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA)in Banjul, where he met with the Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe, and senior management staff.

The visit followed an earlier letter of appreciation sent by the Minister, commending the Authority for its outstanding performance. Despite the written commendation, the Minister explained that he considered it important to personally congratulate the team and express his appreciation in person.

During his interaction with staff, the Minister noted that the GRA has grown into “an institution of global renown,” adding that its performance cuts across the sub-region and positions it as a centre of excellence. He described the Authority’s 2025 performance as stellar, emphasising that the visit was also an opportunity to exchange ideas and formally recognise the collective efforts of the entire workforce.

Furthermore, Hon Keita underscored that every staff member matters, stating that “from the cleaner to the driver, everybody is important,” and encouraged the team not to relent but to sustain and build on the gains achieved.

In response, the Commissioner General, Yankuba Darboe, expressed profound appreciation for the Minister’s visit and reaffirmed the Authority’s commitment to meeting the targets set for 2026.

The Chairman of the GRA Board, Mr Dawda ME Ndure, also commended the Minister for his humility and appreciative leadership style, describing the visit as a strong morale booster for the institution.

The Gambia Revenue Authority is a key satellite institution under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, responsible for domestic revenue mobilisation through tax and customs administration. Its performance is central to the Ministry’s ability to finance government programmes, support economic stability, and advance national development goals.