MINISTER PRESENTS FLAG TO BABY SCORPIONS AT SEND OFF

As part of the team’s official send off ceremony yesterday, the minister of youth and sports, Bakary Y Badjie, formally handed over the national flag to the Gambia’s Baby Scorpions at Football Hotel in Old Yundum. Attended by officials from his ministry and GFF, the ceremony was staged to motivate the boys to be ready for the job at hand. The minister urged the players to be good ambassadors and give their best to the country at the Africa Under-17 championship.

Shortly before the send off, the team held its final training session on the synthetic turf at the National Technical Training Centre in Old Yundum where the boys spent more than a month preparing to return to the continental youth tournament, this time in Morocco, from 30 March to 19 April