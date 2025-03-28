The Promised Messiah and Mahdi (as) : Guiding Light for the Modern Times

- Advertisement -

‘True Significance of the Promised Messiah Day’ After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that in two days, it will be 23 March, a date which holds special significance in the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. This is because on 23 March 1889, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as), the Promised Messiah, took the first pledge of allegiance, thus initiating the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. His Holiness(aba) said that the advent of the Promised Messiah(as) was in accordance with the promises of the God Almighty and the prophecies of the Holy Prophet(sa). At the time of his advent, the ship of Islam was in tumultuous waters. Even today, from a religious, political and worldly

sense, the Muslim world is in a pitiable state. Despite having wealth, they do not bear importance and dignity. The Promised Messiah(as) had great pain in his heart for the sake of Islam. There was no one at the time to defend Islam against the onslaughts, especially by the Christians. Many Muslims were abandoning their faith and leaving for Christianity. At that time, it was none other than Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) of Qadian who stood like a soldier for the defense of Islam against all attacks. Defending Islam Against the Onslaughts His Holiness(aba) said that even before taking the pledge of allegiance from others, the Promised Messiah(as) penned a magnificent work titled Barahin-e-Ahmadiyya, which became quite renowned. It initially comprised four volumes in which he provided irrefutable responses to the opponents of Islam. These volumes were written in 1880, 1882 and 1884. He proved the Holy Qur’an to be the Word of God, to be unmatched, and he provided irrefutable evidence for the truthfulness of the Holy Prophet(sa). In fact, he gave a challenge and said that if someone could provide even a third or fourth of the arguments he presented to refute him, then he would give them 10,000 rupees as a reward – a large sum at the time. Effectively, the Promised Messiah(as) proved the truthfulness of Islam. His Holiness(aba) at that time there were those who requested that he accept their pledge of allegiance, however he replied saying that he had not been instructed by God to do so at that time. Later, when he was commanded by God, then he accepted the pledge of allegiance. Later, God also told the Promised Messiah(as) to announce that he was the Promised Messiah and Mahdi. His Holiness(aba) said that before accepting the pledge of allegiance, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) published an announcement titled Tabligh in which he said, ‘Another message that I wish to convey to the people at large, and to my Muslim brothers in particular, is that I have been commanded to receive an oath of allegiance (Bai’at) from seekers after truth who wish to acquire true faith and purity, and yearn to find the path to Allah’s love, and want to give up their foul, slothful and false existence. Whosoever finds in himself the willingness to do this must come to me. I will be their comforter and will do my best to ease their burden. God will bless them through my prayers and my attention, provided they are ready heart and soul to abide by His conditions. This is a Divine command which I have hereby conveyed. The actual words of the revelation in Arabic are as follows:

[Translation] “When thou hast determined a matter then trust in Allah and build the Ark under Our eyes and according to Our instructions. Those who enter into covenant with thee enter into a covenant with Allah. Allah’s Hand is above their hands.”’ Celestial Signs of His Truthfulness His Holiness(aba) said that thereafter, God manifested many worldly and heavenly signs. One of those signs was of the solar and lunar eclipse, which the Holy Prophet(sa) had identified as a sign for his Mahdi – the manifesting of a solar and lunar eclipse in the month of Ramadan. His Holiness(aba) noted that during this Ramadan as well, a lunar eclipse (which has already happened) and a solar eclipse will happen on the same days. However, this cannot be regarded as having the same veracity, as the eclipses at the time of the Promised Messiah(as) took place in both the East and the West, whereas the eclipses happening now are manifesting mostly in the West. Announcement of the Ten Conditions of Bai’at His Holiness(aba) said that on 12 January 1889, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) announced the ten conditions of allegiance, which every person entering into the allegiance of the Promised Messiah(as) must fulfil and adhere to. These include avoiding associating partners with God (Shirk), abstaining from falsehood, fornication, debauchery, injustice, rebellion etc., not succumbing to one’s’ passions, giving full attention to the offering of prayers, offering pre-dawn voluntary prayers (tahajjud), seeking forgiveness, avoiding harming others, remaining loyal to God and content with His will, adhering to the commandments of the Holy Qur’an. These conditions also call for humility, generosity, meekness, and kindness while avoiding pride and haughtiness, giving precedence to faith over one’s own wealth and life and serving the faith. Furthermore, it is a pledge to honour this vow to the Promised Messiah(as) until one’s last breath and adhering to the teachings of the Promised Messiah(as), which are all in accordance with the Shari’ah or law of Islam as taught by the Holy Prophet(sa). True Love & Devotion to the Holy Prophet(sa) His Holiness(aba) said that today, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community pledges allegiance to the same conditions and strives to spread the true message of Islam Ahmadiyyat to the world while establishing and maintaining true love for the Holy Prophet(sa). His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah’s(as) love for the Holy Prophet(sa) can be seen through the following excerpt:

‘I always wonder how high was the status of this Arabian Prophet, whose name was Muhammad, (thousands of blessings and peace be upon him). One cannot reach the limit of his high status and it is not given to man to estimate correctly his spiritual effectiveness. It is a pity that his rank has not been recognised as it should have been. He was the champion who restored to the world the Unity of God which had disappeared from the world; he loved God in the extreme and his soul melted out of sympathy for mankind. Therefore, God, Who knew the secret of his heart, exalted him above all the Prophets and all the first ones and the last ones and bestowed upon him in his lifetime all that he desired. He is the fountainhead of every grace and a person who claims any superiority without acknowledging his grace is not a man but is the spawn of Satan, because the Holy Prophet has been bestowed the key to every exaltation and he has been given the treasury of every understanding.’ His Holiness(aba) said that in a similar manner, the Promised Messiah(as) has expressed his love and devotion to the Holy Prophet(sa) on numerous occasions. For example, at another instance, Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) said: ‘The man who in his being and his attributes and his actions and through his spiritual and holy faculties set an example of perfection, in knowledge and action and in sincerity and steadfastness, and was called the perfect man was Muhammad [peace and blessings of Allah be on him]…The man who was most perfect as man and as Prophet, and came with full blessings, and who through a spiritual revival and resurrection manifested the first Judgement in the world and revived the dead world, that blessed Prophet, the Seal of the Prophets, the leader of the righteous ones, the pride of the Prophets, was Muhammad, the Chosen One [peace and blessings of Allah be on him]. Our Lord, send down on that beloved Prophet that mercy and blessing that Thou hast not sent down on anyone since the beginning of the world.’ His Holiness(aba) said that this is a glimpse into the love that Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) had for the Holy Prophet(sa), as a result of which he was commissioned by God as the Promised Messiah and Mahdi tasked with the revival of Islam in the latter days as promised by God. A Reflection of the Companions of the Holy Prophet(sa) His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) said to those who pledged allegiance to him that they should bear in mind that God said those who pledge allegiance to the Promised Messiah would resemble the companions of the Holy Prophet(sa), and so their examples must be adopted. The Promised Messiah(as) explained:

‘Reflect over the sacrifices made by the companions of our Perfect Guide, for the sake of their God and Messenger. They were exiled, persecuted, made to bear all sorts of misfortune and gave their lives. However, they continued to advance with sincerity and devotion. So what was it that made them so truly devoted? It was the ray of the fervour of that true divine love which had penetrated their hearts. Therefore, no matter which Prophet one compares him to, the Holy Prophet(sa) cannot be matched, whether it be with respect of his teaching, his purification of souls, turning the hearts of his followers cold to the world, or valiantly sacrificing blood for the sake of truth. This is the rank of the companions of the Holy Prophet(sa). Moreover, the mutual love and affection that existed amongst them has been illustrated by Allah in two sentences: “And He has put affection between their hearts. If thou hadst expended all that is in the earth, thou couldst not have put affection between their hearts, but Allah has put affection between them.” In other words, the affection between them could never be fostered even if a mountain of gold had been spent for this purpose. Now another community is that of the Promised Messiah(as), which is to develop within itself the hue of the companions.’ His Holiness(aba) further quoted the Promised Messiah(as) who states: ‘God says that the people who will accompany the Promised Messiah(as) would stand shoulder to shoulder with the companions. The companions were those who sacrificed their wealth and homeland in the way of truth. They abandoned everything. Most would have heard the incident of Hazrat Abu Bakr, may Allah be pleased with him. On one occasion, when people were instructed to sacrifice their wealth in the way of God, he brought all the possessions he owned at home. When the Noble Messenger, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, inquired of him as to what he had left at home, he said: ‘I have left God and His Messenger at home.’ Hazrat Abu Bakrra was a chief of Mecca who lead an ascetic life and wore the most simple clothes. So the companions may be considered as ones who were martyrs in the cause of Allah. For them, it was decreed that paradise lay beneath the shadow of swords. But we are not faced with such trying circumstances because for us it was decreed that there would be no war in the era of the Mahdi.’ His Holiness(aba) said that thus we must take advantage of whatever opportunities of sacrifice we have been given. We must also express our love for the Promised Messiah(as) on account of the fact that he is a representative of the Holy Prophet(sa). The Promised Messiah(as) gave much

advice to his community, saying that in order to fulfil this pledge of allegiance, one must recite the Holy Qur’an. He states, ‘You can now see with your own eyes how people melodiously and beautifully recite the Holy Quran, but the Quran does not go deeper than their throats. Therefore, the Holy Quran, which is also named ‘The Reminder’, came in this early period to remind people of the hidden and forgotten truths and innate qualities within man. In light of the firm promise made by Allah the Exalted Most surely We will safeguard the Qur’an. Even in the present era, a teacher has come from heaven who is the awaited one, in fulfilment of the following verse: “Among others from among them who have not yet joined them.” That man is the one who speaks to you now. Once again, I return to the prophecy of the Noble Messenger, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, and say that it was this very era about which the Holy Prophet(sa) foretold that people would recite the Qur’an, but it would not go beyond their throats. Now our opponents—nay, those who disparage…is most unfortunate is that if a well-intentioned counsellor graciously seeks to advise them, they do not make the least effort to understand. So be it, but the least they can do is listen to the other person’s point of view! But why would they bother? For this requires ears that are willing to hear. This also requires them to demonstrate patience and think well of others. If God Almighty had not turned to the earth with His grace, the religion of Islam would have also become lifeless, like a mere tale, just as the other religions have become. A dead Faith cannot give life to anyone, but Islam, in this day and age, is capable of granting life. It is the custom of Allah that He does nothing except through means—however, it is another matter as to whether we can observe them or not—but there is no question that God most certainly utilises means. In this manner, light descends from heaven and takes on the form of means when it reaches the earth. When Allah the Exalted found the era of the Holy Prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, plunged in darkness and misguidance, with dark clouds of wrongdoing and gloom sweeping over the earth in every direction, He raised the Holy Prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, shining forth as a brilliant lamp from the mountains of Paran, to dispel the darkness, and to transform misguidance into guidance and virtue.’ Establishing the Superiority of Islam His Holiness(aba) said that God was to send the Promised Messiah(as) to combat the disorders of the time and establish the superiority of Islam. It was thus in the narrations of the Holy Prophet(sa), the coming Messiah and Mahdi was called the ‘breaker of the cross’. Christianity was at its strength

at the time and Muslims were also going over to Christianity. It was to combat this that God sent the Promised Messiah(as). Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) said: ‘At present, proponents who support this disorder of Christianity have gone to the very extreme in their writings. So when unjust and vigorous allegations have been levelled against the true concept of God’s unity, and upon the chastity, dignity and truth of the Noble Prophet, peace and blessings of Allah be upon him, and upon the divine origin of the Book of Allah, would the jealousy of Allah Almighty not demand that he be sent from on high who was to come and break the cross? Has God Almighty forgotten His promise “Verily, We Ourself have sent down this Exhortation, and most surely We will be its Guardian”? Verily, remember that the promises of God are true. In accordance with His promise, He has sent a warner to the world, and while the world has not accepted him, God Almighty will surely accept him and demonstrate his truthfulness with immensely powerful onslaughts. I tell you truthfully that in accordance with the promise of God Almighty, I have appeared as the Promised Messiah; accept if you will, or reject me if you so please. But remember, your denial will amount to nothing. Whatsoever God has willed shall indeed come to pass, because God Almighty has already revealed to me, as recorded in Barahin-e-Ahmadiyyah: [Translation] “The prophecy of Allah and His Messenger has been fulfilled at its duly appointed time and whatever God had willed was bound to happen.”’ His Holiness(aba) said that Muslims also wonder why the advent of the Promised Messiah(as) was necessary, yet at that time the state of the Muslims themselves had also deteriorated. The Promised Messiah(as) states: ‘These people fail to understand this and state: ‘What about us is un-Islamic? We proclaim “There is none worthy of worship except Allah” and also observe the Prayers, we fast during the days of Ramadan, and pay the Zakat.’ However, I declare that all of these actions of theirs are not good deeds in the true sense. They are a mere shell that is empty of the kernel. For if their actions were good deeds in the deeper sense, why do they not bring about positive results? Good deeds are characterised by the quality of being pure from all forms of corruption and adulteration. But where can such qualities be found in these people? I can never accept that a person be a righteous believer who performs good works, yet he should be an enemy of the godly; yet these people refer to me as being irreligious and an atheist, and have no fear of God.’

His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) explained that the times called for the advent of the Promised Messiah(as) due to the deterioration that had spread. He said that even the opposition he faced in fact helped his mission, for due to the opposition, people would hear about his message. The Promised Messiah(as) explained that he did not have any worldly objectives, rather his sole purpose was for the faith and its service. The Promised Messiah(as) said that he was not bringing any sort of new law, rather his advent was to eradicate the innovations that had developed in the followers of Islam. His purpose was to show the superiority of Islam and to show the world the esteemed rank of the Holy Prophet(sa). The Promised Messiah’s(as) message was exactly the message of the Seal of Prophets, the perfect man, the Holy Prophet(sa) who brought the teachings of the Holy Qur’an. The Holy Prophet(sa) being the Seal of Prophets did not mean that he would physically be the last as that bears no true superiority; rather, his being the Seal meant that all excellences of prophethood reached their pinnacle in him and could never be reached. Other prophets were given certain aspects of excellence, whereas all excellences were combined in the Seal of Prophets. His Holiness(aba) said that the Promised Messiah(as) addressed those who say that he does not believe the Holy Prophet(sa) to be the Seal of Prophets. The Promised Messiah(as) strongly refuted this, saying that he indeed believed the Holy Prophet(sa) to be the Seal of Prophets in the truest sense. Those who raise this allegation do not understand the true meaning of the Seal of Prophets. Hazrat Mirza Ghulam Ahmad(as) was given those blessings by God which can only be reserved for someone who is a complete follower of the Holy Prophet(sa). His Holiness(aba) said that if we wish to do justice to our pledge of allegiance, then we must remain mindful of all these things, upon which we will not only do justice to our pledge of allegiance but also fulfil the purpose of our lives. During Ramadan, through prayer, studying the Qur’an and spreading the message of this faith, we must become steeped in this mission so that we may swiftly raise the flag of the Holy Prophet(sa) in the world and spread the message of God’s unity throughout the world. Appeal for Prayers His Holiness(aba) made an appeal for prayers for the Ahmadis in Pakistan. He prayed that may Allah ease their conditions as the opponents are doing everything they can to cause harm; they find whatever excuse they can simply to cause harm to Ahmadis. May Allah protect all the Ahmadis.

His Holiness(aba) also urged prayers for the Muslim world in general, that Allah may grant them wisdom and understanding, improve their conditions and have mercy on them. His Holiness(aba) said that a new wave of injustices against Palestinians has begun. May Allah the Almighty protect them against this cruelty and have mercy on them.