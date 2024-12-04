Minister says gov’t committed to mainstream halal tourism in Gambia

- Advertisement -

Given that tourism is one of the main service contributors to The Gambia’s economy, plans are underway to mainstream halal tourism in the industry, following the recent development of standards on halal tourism services. Trade Minister Baboucarr Joof disclosed at the 10th World Halal Summit and Expo in Istanbul.

Minister Joof said the idea is to facilitate diversification of The Gambia’s tourism market by attracting tourists from our Muslim brother countries and hence boosting trade in tourism services among the OIC countries.

The World Halal Summit and Expo is organised by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states and brings together all stakeholders of the halal value chain around the world to trade, forge partnerships, network and cooperate. This year’s event was held under the theme: “A Decade of Halal Success: Uniting Vision, Shaping the Future.”

Minister Joof said the expo is one of the best avenues member countries can use to ensure their collective efforts and ideas go a long way to reap fully, the benefits that the halal industry offers to young Muslim entrepreneurs.

He said The Gambia remains committed to the expansion of intra-OIC trade and will continue to participate in efforts that promote the development of trade in halal products and services globally.

The minister added that the government has adopted a number of measures to provide the private sector the opportunity to take advantage of the growing global halal industry, including the adoption of halal standards and their promotion through sensitisation and training programmes as well as assessment activities to ensure compliance to the halal food standards.

He said the halal industry opens up several trade opportunities in diverse sectors such as food and beverages, finance, tourism, fashion, pharmaceuticals, media and entertainment, healthcare and education and there is a need to leverage on these opportunities by creating synergies and partnerships among countries, industries and through development cooperation.

“By doing so, the global Muslim countries would be better positioned to create a halal ecosystem that is sustainable and meets the expectations and demands of the Muslim ummah,” he stated.