Miss Gambia finishes top 6 in Miss Tourism Africa

Glorious Haddijatou Njie, the current crown holder of Miss Gambia, has finished Top Six in the Miss Tourism Africa Competition in Nigeria, Lagos.

Ms. Njie is a talented and accomplished beauty queen with a strong commitment to promoting Gambian tourism, culture, and heritage.

Ms. Njie left the country on September 22nd, 2023 for Lagos, Nigeria where she represented The Gambia at the Miss Tourism Africa Competition on the 2nd October 2023.

As the country’s ambassador at the competition, Ms. Njie competed with representatives of other African countries for the crown and she finished Top six in the competition.

Shortly after returning to the country, Ms. Njie expressed gratitude and thanked the Gambian people for their unwavering support through the competition.

“I felt honored and blessed to have been able to represent the country. It is something I have always wanted and have worked towards achieving. Gambia has a lot to offer and a lot is yet to be discovered. The theme was “See Africa First” meaning Africa including Gambia has been underrated when it comes to tourism sites and culture, while everything started in Africa,” Miss Gambia stated.

The seasoned beauty queen believes that Gambia has so much to show the world in terms of our unique cultures, tourism sites, and places we can be proud of.

Miss Tourism Africa gave the opportunity to the contestants from different countries to demonstrate and narrate their countries’ tourism destinations’ cultures at the event.

“I believe my participation brought some light to where Gambia is located, how hospitable we are, and the tourism sites we have, including our beautiful unique cultures,” Ms Gambia revealed.

The 2023 Miss Tourism Africa brought 10 contestants from 10 countries together in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 10 contestants competed for the country. However, 4 contestants were eliminated during the first and second round of the competition. Six contestants make it to the final round of the competition in which Ms. Glorious Haddijatou Njie was part of.

Speaking about her performance at the competition, Ms. Njie said coming from a small country doesn’t mean Gambians are not strong or powerful.

“I see Gambia my homeland as a great nation, having that mindset pushes me into representing well and making sure everybody leaves remembering a country called Gambia has been represented. In that regards I feel happy but it is a stepping stone for greater achievements,” she said.

As the current crown holder of Miss Gambia 2023, Ms. Glorious Haddijatou Njie is preparing to represent the Gambia at another beauty pageant in the coming month where she will raise the flag of the Gambia as she did in Nigeria.