Gambian players off to Turkey trials

Sportlex Agency, under the leadership of Luigi Sorrentino, along with his Gambian partner and coordinator Sadibou Kamaso, recently facilitated the journey of four promising young Gambian football talents to Turkey. The players include Sheikh Tijan Addo from Raptim Football Academy, Malang Jatta from Team Rhino, Lamin Colley from Bombada and Ebrima Dibba from Hawks. The four are expected to undergo trials at Ankaragucu football club, which is the club of Gambian international Ali Sowe.

Mr Kamaso is accompanying the young players to Turkey to provide guidance and support.