VISITING WELSH FA COACHES TRAIN GAMBIANS

- Advertisement -

Four coaches from the Football Federation of Wales are currently visiting The Gambia, and through the Tijan Jaiteh Foundation, they have taken time to train young footballers and share experience with Gambian coaches. The coaches are Andy Lewis, Guy Handscombe, Carys Ingram and Jessica Walker.

On Monday the quartet, two men and two female, conducted sessions at the KG5 for the Gambia’s victorious Norway Cup Under-16 lads as well as one at the SereKunda East Park for various Gambian coaches drawn from across the domestic league and academies . They will hold more sessions on Wednesday.

Tijan Jaiteh a former Gambian international and head of the foundation is very pleased with the opportunity to have the coaches come to The Gambia.” I am sure their interaction with Gambians will inspire and generate important technical understanding of the game and leave lasting influences in our technicians for the development of our game,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Ambassador Jaiteh thanked the coaches for their time and willingness to come and share experience with Gambians, adding that as sports ambassador he is always passionate about tapping any opportunities to develop Gambian sports.