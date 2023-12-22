MISSING EX-GAMBIAN CONSUL IN SOUTH AFRICA FOUND DEAD

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

A long-time Gambian resident and former honorary consul in South Africa, Seedy Momodou Lette, who went missing on Tuesday a few days after celebrating his 70th birthday, has been found dead, impeccable sources told The Standard yesterday.

Mr Lette was registered in a missing person report which indicated he was last seen alive wearing a navy jacket with brown pants at Morningside area, Gauteng, a commercial and residential suburb of Johannesburg. His car was found abandoned in Lenasia, a suburb south of Soweto in the Gauteng province.

However yesterday Thursday, the missing person report confirmed that he was found dead with his body now in a mortuary reportedly with bloodstains on his clothes. Reports said it is widely believed that Mr Lette was hit by an object in Soweto in a place notorious for serious crimes.

Mr Lette, a successful businessman and consultant, was the first ever Gambian honorary consul in South Africa, appointed by the regime of former president Yahya Jammeh. He helped establish the first Gambian mission office at Santon before the opening of the formal embassy in Pretoria.