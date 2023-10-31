MoHERST leads stakeholder meeting on quality assurance in tertiary and higher education

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology (MoHERST), in collaboration with the University of Applied Science, Engineering, and Technology (USET), has held a two-day workshop with experts from De Montfort University, United Kingdom, on Quality Assurance in The Gambian Tertiary and Higher Education System. This workshop was hosted as part of the ACE Impact Project.

The forum, which commenced on Tuesday, 24th October 2023, afforded participants the opportunity to reflect on quality assurance issues in the tertiary and higher education sector, and to share their views and experiences.

In his opening statement, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, Science and Technology, Dr. Yusupha Touray, noted that The Gambia Government is concerned about the implementation and sustainability of the USET programme. He assured of MOHERST’s commitment to supporting and providing the necessary resources to achieve the objective of the programme. Accordingly, he added, quality assurance will play a crucial role in achieving this target.

PS. Touray thanked Professor Sallah and team for their outstanding support to the establishment of USET.

Professor Momodou Sallah, the Principal Investigator of the DMU-USET project from De Montfort University in the UK thanked MOHERST for the partnership, and assured the audience that they would continue to work hard to achieve the set target of the USET Project.

During the two -day workshop, presentations were made on the following:

The Gambian National Qualifications Framework by Dr. Gibril Jaw, the Chief Executive Officer of NAQAA;

Tertiary and Higher Education Transformation Agenda, a Critical Self-evaluation, by Dr. Yusupha Touray, Permanent Secretary – MoHERST;

International perspectives on Quality Assurance and Vocational Education by Dr. Anne Harbisher – Consultant DMU;

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Education by Mr. Samba Sowe, Director of Science, Technology and Innovation, MoHERST;

Health and Safety in Tertiary and Higher Education by Mr. Ebrima, Occupational Health and Safety Officer, MoH.