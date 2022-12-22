Momodou Sabally arrested

By Alagie Manneh & Tabora Bojang

The campaign manager of the United Democratic Party has been arrested by the police yesterday.

Momodou Sabally was first taken to the Brusubi police before he was whisked off to the PIU base.

A terse statement from the Gambia police explained:

“The GPF can confirm that Mr. Momodou Sabally has been invited to the police for questioning this afternoon, 21st December 2022.

Mr. Sabally’s arrest is in connection to an alleged videol circulation suggesting how the president will be unseated before the local government elections.

While the investigations are ongoing, the general public is advised to remain calm and allow the police to do their job without any interference.”

His arrest came shortly after government released names of soldiers who allegedly plotted to overthrow President Barrow.

Speaking to The Standard, Ramou Sabally, sister to Momodou, said the police didn’t tell them anything about his arrest.

“I want to tell Barrow that Jammeh was telling us he was going to rule us for 50 years but he is no more here and Barrow will also go,” Ramou said.

Dozens of supporters gathered at the PIU headquarters in Kanifing to show solidarity with Sabally. The enraged supporters vowed to stay until he’s released.