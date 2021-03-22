More arrests in Sanyang – eyewitnesses

- Advertisement -

By Mafugi Ceesay

Reports reaching The Standard last night claimed that a number of arrests have been conducted in Sanyang, the scene of a violent riot that resulted in the burning of the police station and a fishmeal company.

The protest followed the killing of a native Gibril Ceesay, allegedly by Gana Sey, a Senegalese.

Eye witnesses told The Standard that about 10 arrests were made on Friday night amid heavy deployment of security forces in the town.

When contacted, police spokesman Lamin Njie would not confirm reports of the new arrests but promised he will update this medium on any latest development.