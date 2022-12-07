Mothers Club, others sensitized on STEM

By Mustapha S Koli in LRR

A senior gender officer at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, Madam Isatou Jallow (MoBSE) has urged stakeholders to support women and girls in the acquisition of livelihood and digital skills in the Gambia.

Madam Isatou Jallow, Gender Focal Point at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) made these remarks on Monday 5th December 2022 at a sensitization on the “Popularization of Stem and Digital Skills Education and Sexual and Gender Based Violence through Training of Girls and orientation of Mothers Clubs and Clusters Monitors held at Conference hall of Regional Four Educational Directorates in Mansakonko in Jarra-West District in the Lower River Region.

The activity organized by the Gender Education Unit of The Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education and funded by UNESCO NaTCOM was attended by at least 20 participants drawn from the members of the Mothers Club and Cluster Monitors in LRR, CRR and Upper River Regions of the Gambia.

The objective of the activity, according to Madam Jallow, was to sensitize girls on the importance of Mathematics and Sciences in career development, expose girls to the use of some scientific and digital equipment and also enhance their understanding on sexual and Gender Based violence as well as to further create a platform for experience sharing in the disclosure and management of Sexual Harassment in both schools and communities in the Country.

“However, it is important to note that, the enrolment, retention and completion rates of girls at basic education levels is 82% out of which a small number of girls specialized in Mathematics and Science related areas. She explained

“I must add that, this sensitization activity targeting stakeholders from various regions to support and encourage the specialization and training of Girls in the areas of Mathematics and Sciences as well as the acquisition of assertive management skills of Sexual Harassment and Abuse skills requires collective efforts,” she said.

Gender Activist Jallow, further told the gathering that, the emergence of Digital Technology makes girls vulnerable members in the society and therefore needs protection from sexual harassment and violence against women and girls to explore and reach their potentials in the future.

She finally emphasized on the need for all hands to be on deck to make life better for children and Girls and appealed to stakeholders to support the cause of promoting and encouraging girls STEM and Digital Education in the Gambia.

Momodou G Jallow the Director at Region Four Educational Directorate in Mansakonko in his opening remarks expressed delight to be part of this significant activity. He added that some of the challenges affecting girls Stem education is the gender roles, drudgery on women and girls as well as distractions often faced by school going girls.

Mr. Modou Lamin Darbo, Senior Education Officer and Gender Focal Point said that, the sensitization and awareness creation on STEM will avail participants the opportunity to understand the significance of skills development in career building.

“Skills are the basis for employability, employment creation and income generation”, says Mr. Darbo.

He finally thanked the participants for honoring the invitation to attend the forum and encourage them to contribute their inputs to ensure an effective and efficient learning session and sharing sessions.