MRV for climate action holds inaugural virtual meeting on MSWT pilot

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Measurement Reporting and Verifications for Climate Action has recently held an inaugural virtual meeting on Municipal Solid Waste Transformative (MSWT) pilot

This pivotal session focuses on discussing and strategizing the implementation of significant initiatives aimed at improving solid waste management in The Gambia.

- Advertisement -

According to officials, they have different pilot programs which include the community of Practice coordinated by Omar Marena and the program is under MECCNAR full sponsor by Environment and Climate Change of Canada.

Modou Cham, the Principal Climate Change Officer at the Ministry of Environment Climate Change and Natural Resources, said the purpose of the gathering is to enhance knowledge to be more proactive.

He said this gap is about environmental degradation, public health issues and economic efficiency. “So our collective responsibility colleagues, and our endeavor through this pilot initiative is not only to identify these challenges but to strategically align our efforts towards acceptable priorities.”

- Advertisement -

Cham also said this pilot initiative aims to overcome these challenges by prioritizing collaborative efforts like technology integration, sustainable practices, and many more by fostering partnerships and leveraging efforts from implementation.

“We aim to develop a scalable solution through this effort that is to optimize waste collection, recycling processes and community education. Through this initiative, we envision transforming waste management into a model of environmental stewardship and economic opportunity”.

He encouraged everyone to actively engage, share insights and contribute to saving a roadmap for sustainable municipal waste management in the Gambia. “Together, let us pave the way for a clean healthier and more prosperous future.”

Christopher Godlove, international coordinator and consultant working on waste and climate for over 20 years, presented on the overview of solid waste, management transformative pilot, activity development timeline, country data and stakeholder mapping, related country activities, webinar development and implementation.

He said the challenge sold waste sector GHG mitigation is a priority but action to achieve 2030. “Objectives must be accelerated, MSW management in West Africa presents challenges for both local and national governments. Improved coordination at national and subnational levels key. Need to support understanding of policy, technology and management tools available and development of assessment and learning activities paves way to follow on action address waste management and climate objectives.”

Sambou Kinteh, Senior Climate Change Officer at MECCNAR, in his closing remarks, urged everyone to carry forward the action plan and next steps, stressing the importance of compliance with existing laws and policies, and the need for sensitizing people to the dangers of non-compliance.

“Each of us has a role to play and by doing so we can achieve what we aim for”.

Omar Marena, the MRV for Climate Action Cop Coordinator, expressed gratitude towards the team’s efforts and emphasized the importance of education and awareness-raising.

He acknowledged the challenges of waste management, including soft enforcement of environmental laws and the need for more sensitization efforts to change people’s behavior.

Sílvia Llopart Gràcia, Director of Finance and Administration and Program Development from Mbolo Association, also discussed their ongoing work on waste management, specifically focusing on bio waste, and emphasized the need for standardized data collection and systematization.