Thursday, October 3, 2024
Gambia News

MUCH DELAYED GABECE RESULTS FINALLY OUT

By Olimatou Coker

After a long delay, The Gambia Basic Education Certificate Examination, GABECE results have now been released by the West African Examinations Council WAEC, an official at the Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education (MoBSE) confirmed to The Standard yesterday.

Our source said the results arrived at the ministry Tuesday and may have already been released to the schools too.

However, according to the official, MoBSE will only make a formal announcement of the results on Friday during a press conference at the ministry’s conference hall where a detail explanations of the results would be made.

News of the release of the results came after a long period of delay prompting speculations and complaints by parents waiting to enroll their children to senior secondary schools.

The ministry has so far not made any public statement as to what led to the unusual delay but  another official at MoBSE said the delay was not as a result of the much speculated ”arrears between the ministry and WAEC.”

