The drug problem

It has become very common to read in the news that law enforcement officers have confiscated a cache of drugs of one type or the other. These drugs enter the country through different routes and have the potential of causing a lot of harm to the young people in the country.

Additionally, this has the tendency of increasing the rate of crimes in the country such that the safety and tranquility the country is known for may be threatened. This is unacceptable and everything should be done to prevent it from happening.

The low rates of employment coupled with the high cost of living and the low earning of majority of the people makes the country a fertile ground for drug abuse. When people, especially the young, are desperate it leads them to do things they would not have otherwise done.

It is well known that when people are under the influence of drugs they throw away caution and can do anything to achieve their needs. This leads them to commit heinous crimes only to regret it when they sober up. By the time they would be doing these things, they would be out of their minds.

Recently, it was reported that a Senegalese national was arrested in Amdalai with a lot of drugs with him. He was bound for the Gambia and would have distributed these drugs among the young people of the country.

Certainly, he has accomplices who were perhaps eagerly waiting for him to arrive so they can take their supplies and go on to push it among their waiting clients. The Government of The Gambia through the Ministry of the Interior have to do more to stem the flow of drugs into the country.

Ordinary citizens are also urged to be more vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour so that together we can fight against these gard drugs.