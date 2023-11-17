Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he had been mentioning incidents from the life of the Holy Prophet(sa) which took place after the Battle of Badr.

Jannat al-Baqi„ and the First Person to be Buried Therein

His Holiness(aba) said that in 2 AH, a cemetery was established in Madinah, called Jannat al-Baqi. When the Holy Prophet(sa) arrived in Madinah, the Jewish people and other Arab tribes had their own cemeteries. The oldest cemetery amongst these was Baqi alGharqad. The Holy Prophet(as) selected that to be the cemetery for

Muslims, and it remains to this day. The Holy Prophet(sa) had been in search of a cemetery, and after going to various cemeteries to examine them, the Holy Prophet(sa) decided upon Baqi al-Gharqad. The first Muslim to be buried there was Hazrat Uthman bin Maz?un(ra). In Arabic, Baqi refers to a place where there are many trees.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

„To the end of this year, the Holy Prophet(sa) proposed the creation of a graveyard in Madinah for his Companions which was referred to as Jannatul- Baqi’. After its creation, the Companions were generally buried in this very graveyard. The first Companion to be buried in this graveyard was „Uthman bin Maz„un(ra). „Uthman(ra) was from among the most pioneer Muslims, and was extremely righteous and pious. He was a man of ascetic disposition. On one occasion, after becoming a Muslim, he submitted to the Holy Prophet(sa), “If the Holy Prophet(sa) kindly grants permission, it is my desire to abandon the world completely and separate myself from my wife and children, so that I may devote my life wholly to the worship of Allah.” However, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not permit him to do so. As a matter of fact, even with respect to such people who would not abandon the world completely, but would fast and offer salat so often that it would affect the rights of their dependents, the Holy Prophet(sa) would say:

“You should offer the right owed to God, you should offer the rights owed to your wives and children, you should offer the right owed to guests, and you should offer the right owed to your own soul. For all of these rights have been appointed by God, and the fulfilment of them is also a form of worship.”

Therefore, the Holy Prophet(sa) did not permit „Uthman bin Maz„un(ra) to abandon the world, and whilst prohibiting celibacy and asceticism in Islam, the Holy Prophet(sa) established a middle course for his community, which is set between the two extremes. The Holy

Prophet(sa) was deeply saddened upon the demise of „Uthman bin Maz„un(ra). There is a narration that after his demise, the Holy Prophet(sa) kissed his forehead and at the time there were tears in the eyes of the Holy Prophet(sa). After his burial, the Holy Prophet(sa) fixed a stone at the head of his grave to serve as a marking, and then, every so often, he would visit the Jannatul-Baqi’ and pray for him. „Uthman(ra) was the first Muhajir to pass away in Madinah.?

(The Life & Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 291291)

The Expedition of Dhi Amr

His Holiness(aba) said that he would mention details regarding the expedition of Dhi Amr. Upon being incited against Islam and the Holy Prophet(sa), the people of Banu Ghatafan began plotting against Islam and gathered at a place called Dhi Amr with the intention of launching a sudden attack upon Madinah. The Holy Prophet(sa) received intelligence about their movements, and as a result, he assembled a force of Companions and set out. As the Holy Prophet(sa) reached near Dhi Amr, the Banu Ghatafan learned of his arrival and fled to the mountains. Thereafter, the Holy Prophet(sa) returned to Madinah.

Demise of Hazrat Ruqayyah(ra) & Marriage of Hazrat Umm Kulthum(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that when the Holy Prophet(sa) set out for Badr, he left Hazrat Uthman(ra) with his daughter Hazrat Ruqayyah(ra) who was ill. She passed away when Hazrat Zaid bin Harithah(ra) went to Madinah to give the glad tidings of victory at Badr. The Holy Prophet(sa) had set aside a portion of the spoils from Badr.

His Holiness(aba) that after the demise of Hazrat Ruqayyah(ra), he gave his daughter Umm Kulthum(ra) in marriage to Hazrat Uthman(ra). Hazrat Umm Kulthum(ra) passed away in 9 AH. Her funeral was led by the Holy Prophet(sa). It is recorded that as the Holy Prophet(sa) sat by her grave, he had tears in his eyes. The Holy Prophet(sa) is recorded to have said that if he had a third daughter, he would have married her to Hazrat Uthman(ra) as well.

His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

„Ruqayyah, the daughter of the Holy Prophet(sa) and wife of Hazrat „Uthm n bin „Affan(ra)…Upon her demise, the Holy Prophet(sa) gave another daughter named Ummi Kulthum(ra), who was older than Hadrat Fatimah(ra) but younger than Ruqayyah(ra), to Hadrat „Uthman(ra) in marriage. It is for this very reason that Hazrat „Uthman(ra) is known as Dhun-Nurain, i.e., the possessor of two lights. This was the second marriage of Ummi Kulthum(ra), because in the beginning, her sister Ruqayyah(ra) and her were married to the two sons of Abu Lahab, the paternal uncle of the Holy Prophet(sa). However, before their Rukhsatanah could be held, this relationship was severed on the basis of religious opposition. The Holy Prophet(sa) gave his daughter Ruqayyah to Hazrat „Uthman(ra) in marriage first, and then after her demise, married off Ummi Kulthum(ra) to him as well. It is unfortunate, however, that the progeny of both these daughters did not continue. Ummi Kulthum(ra) did not have any children at all, and the son of Ruqayyah(ra), whose name was „Abdullah, passed away at the age of six. The marriage of Ummi Kulthum(ra) took place in Rabi’ul-Awwal 2 A.H.?

(The Life & Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 293294)

The Expedition of Buhran

His Holiness(aba) said that the expedition of Buhran also took place during this time period. His Holiness(aba) quoted Hazrat Mirza Bashir Ahmad(ra) who writes:

„Much time had not passed since the Ghazwah of Dhi „Amr, that is to say, in late Rabi’ul-Awwal 3 A.H., the Holy Prophet(sa) received the horrific news that the Banu Sulaim were once again regrouping in a very large number at Buhran, with the intention of launching a sudden attack upon Madinah, and that a party of the Quraish was also accompanying them. With no other choice, the Holy Prophet(sa) set out from Madinah once again with a group of Companions. However, as was their habit, these wild beasts of Arabia, who lay in ambush to strike their prey suddenly and in a state of inattention, dispersed upon receiving news of the imminent arrival of the Holy Prophet(sa). After a stay of a few days, the Holy Prophet(sa) returned.

The fact that the Banu Sulaim and Banu Ghatafan would gather again and again with the intention of launching a sudden attack upon Madinah clearly demonstrated that these barbaric and warlike tribes of the Arabian desert were very deadly enemies of Islam. Day and night, they would remain preoccupied in order to find some opportunity by which the Muslims would be utterly destroyed. Just attempt to visualise the vulnerable state of the Muslims at the time, as to how their days were passing in that era. On the one hand, there were the Quraish of Makkah who had become blinded due to their enmity of Isl m and due to their spirit of revenge for the Battle of Badr. Clinging to the drapes of the Ka„bah, they took vows that they would not rest until the Muslims had been annihilated. On the other hand were these blood-thirsty wild beasts of the Arabian desert, who were restless to drink the blood of the Muslims due to their being incited by the Quraish and their own animosity towards Islam. As such, take note of how many times within the course of a few months after Badr, the Holy Prophet(sa) was compelled to travel personally in order to safeguard himself from the deadly motives of the barbaric tribes of Arabia. As Sir William Muir has described, these were days of scorching heat as well, and not to mention, this heat was of the Arabian desert. If it were not for the special succour of God, and if the vigilance of the Holy Prophet(sa) had not kept the Muslims constantly watchful and alert, and if the Holy Prophet(sa) had not employed strategies to scatter the force of the enemy prior to their launching a sudden attack at night, the Muslims would have surely been destroyed and ruined in those days; and these were only external threats.

As far as internal threats were concerned, they were no less either. Even in Madinah itself, there existed a group known as the hypocrites, who lived among the Muslims as their own, and it would definitely be no exaggeration to refer to them as a snake in the grass. In addition to them were the treacherous and habitual conspirators in the form of the Jewish people, whose enmity had reached the furthest limits in its depth and breadth. Goodness Gracious! What a time of adversity this was for the Muslims!! Let us hear it in their own words. Ubayy bin Ka„b, a renowned Companion, relates:

In that era, the state of the Companions was such that they would not even put off their arms at night and during the day they would walk around armed in case of a sudden attack. They would say to each other let us see if we live till such a time when we might be able to sleep in peace and security at night without any fear except the fear of God.”

What difficulty and helplessness, and what a longing for a life of peace and security is hidden in these words. Every just individual can measure this for himself.?

(The Life & Character of the Seal of Prophets (sa), Vol. 2, pp. 294-

296)

His Holiness(aba) said that this is the same condition in the world today, especially of the Palestinians.

The Expedition of Zaid bin Harithah(ra)

His Holiness(aba) said that there was also the expedition of Zaid bin Harithah(ra). The enemies of Islam, upon suffering defeat at the hands of the Muslims, grew worried, because a popular trade route between Makkah and Syria passed through Madinah. Hence, they searched for a new path for their trading caravans to take. It was suggested that trade caravans could reach Syria by way of Iraq, as Safwan bin Umayyah?s trade caravan began preparations for their journey to Syria by a path which he was told was unknown to the Muslims by way of Iraq. Safwan set out with large amounts of gold and silver for the trading mission. The Quraish tread very carefully, so as not to let any news reach Madinah. However, a man by the name of Nu?aim bin Mas?ud Ashja?i, who was a disbeliever at the time, learned of this plan of the Quraish. It so happened that at the same time, he went to the Banu Nadir on some other business. He stayed there with the chief Kinanah. While there, he let slip the Quraish?s movements, news of which ultimately reached the Holy Prophet(sa). The Holy Prophet(sa) then mobilised an army under the leadership of Hazrat Zaid bin Harithah(ra), which went and intercepted the trade caravan.

His Holiness(aba) said that these trade caravans would be intercepted because they used the profit they received to prepare attacks against the Muslims. It can be likened to when sanctions are imposed in this day and age. However, these days, governments impose sanctions for their own interests or for the wrong reasons. For example, the USA has imposed sanctions against Uganda because their parliament passed a law opposing the LGBTQ movement. Although the US does not explicitly say this is the actual reason. When this is their state, then what allegation can they level against Islam?

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue narrating these incidents in the future.

Appeal for Prayers for the People of Palestine

His Holiness(aba) again reminded to continue praying for the people of Palestine. Now, at least some non-Muslims and certain politicians, though timidly, have started speaking out against this injustice. Even some Jewish people are separating themselves from these cruelties and have called upon the Israeli government saying that they are disgracing them. Hence, some small voices are being raised.

His Holiness(aba) said that now it is being said that there will be a daily „pause? in the fighting for four hours in order for aid to reach the people of Palestine. Allah the Almighty knows best the degree to which this will be implemented. And Allah knows how much injustice and bombardment will take place against the Palestinians for the remaining 20 hours.

His Holiness(aba) said that governments and politicians are not giving any importance to the lives of Palestinians. They have their own interests. However, these people should remember that Allah the Almighty gives respite only for a certain time. Furthermore, this is not the only life to be lived, there is also a hereafter. They can be seized in this world, and they will be in the hereafter.

His Holiness(aba) said that we must focus on prayers. May Allah the Almighty help the Palestinians and save them from these injustices.

Funeral Prayers

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayers in absentia of the following:

Mansura Basma, wife of Hamidur Rahman Khan. She was the granddaughter of Nawab Abdullah Khan, Hazrat Sahibzadi Amatul Hafeez Begum, and Hazrat Sahibzada Mirza Sharif Ahmad. She was the daughter of Mian Abbas Ahmad Khan and Amatul Bari Begum. She was virtuous in nature. Her Nikah was announced by the Third Caliph(rh). His Holiness(aba) also presented a portion of the sermon that the Third Caliph(rh) delivered at that time. In that sermon, he drew attention towards the fact that members of the Promised

Messiah(as) have double the responsibility to which they must adhere. She introduced her children to God at an early age. She was very loving and helped others a great deal. She made many sacrifices to take care of others. She helped many girls in getting married. She would send food to her neighbours and would even give food to the person who swept the streets. She always put her trust in God and knew that He would take care of her personal needs. She had great respect for life-devotees. She did justice in fulfilling her relationships. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant her forgiveness and mercy and enable her children to carry on the legacy of her virtues, and grant her husband and children patience.

Chaudhary Rasheed Ahmad who had been living in the USA. He was the former registrar at the university in Faisalabad. He loved the Caliphate a great deal and fulfilled every instruction. He was very trustworthy and honourable and always took any recognition of this to inform people that this was because of his faith in Ahmadiyyat. He was regular in offering financial sacrifices. He was very loving and met everyone with a smile. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy and enable his children to carry on the legacy of his virtues.