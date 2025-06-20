Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

- Advertisement -

Causes that Led to the Conquest of Makkah’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that a few sermons ago, he was mentioning the Conquest of Makkah, and he would continue that mention today.

The Quraish Break the Treaty of Hudaibiyah

His Holiness(aba) said that the immediate factor leading to the Conquest of Makkah was that the Quraish broke the Treaty of Hudaibiyah and arrogantly conveyed to the Holy Prophet(sa) that they would wage war against them. It was upon this that the Holy Prophet(sa) set out towards Makkah.

His Holiness(aba) said that according to the Treaty of Hudaibiyah, any tribes in Arabia could form pacts with either the Quraish or the Muslims. As such, there were two tribes near the Sacred Mosque, the Banu Khuza’ah, who made a pact with the Muslims, and the Banu Bakr, who made a pact with the Quraish. These two tribes had been at odds with one another from the era of ignorance, and they had quietly harboured enmity against each other after the advent of the Holy Prophet(sa). Some time after the Treaty of Hudaibiyah, someone from the Banu Bakr recited unbecoming poetry regarding the Holy Prophet(sa). This angered a youth from the Banu Khuza’ah, who killed that person from the Banu Bakr. This sparked outrage, and the Banu Bakr asked the Quraish for assistance against the Banu Khuza’ah. Abu Sufyan, however, was not in favour of this. Nonetheless, the Quraish agreed to help the Banu Bakr.

His Holiness(aba) said that a secret attack was launched against the Banu Khuza’ah, who were caught off guard, thinking that they were safe from any fighting due to the Treaty of Hudaibiyah. It was late at night, everyone from the Banu Khuza’ah was sleeping, most of whom were women, children and the weak. An attack was launched, and 20 men from the Banu Khuza’ah were killed.

His Holiness(aba) said that later, realising they had broken the treaty, the Quraish grew worried. Abu Sufyan said that this now meant the Holy Prophet(sa) would attack them. In fact, he said his wife Hind had seen a dream showing a stream of blood flowing, indicating bloodshed.

Vision of the Holy Prophet(sa)

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) was informed of this attack against the Banu Khuza’ah by God through a vision. His wife, Hazrat Maimunah(ra) relates that when the Holy Prophet(sa) awoke in the morning and went to perform ablution, she heard him saying three times, ‘I am here’, and then ‘You have been helped.’ When the Holy Prophet(sa) returned, Hazrat Maimunah(ra) asked him if he had been speaking with anyone, and the Holy Prophet(sa) related the vision he had seen. Later, when Hazrat A’ishah(ra) learned of the Holy Prophet’s (sa) vision and what had transpired, she asked the Holy Prophet(sa) if the Quraish would really do this, knowing they had a treaty. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that this was all in accordance with the plan of God and that ultimately it would lead to something beneficial for the Muslims.

His Holiness(aba) said that a contingent of the Banu Khuza’ah, including their chief, travelled to meet the Holy Prophet(sa) and seek his help. They recounted the entire ordeal to him as he sat in the mosque alongside his companions. The Holy Prophet(sa) informed them that he would help them. When the Holy Prophet(sa) asked who was responsible for all this, they told him it was the Banu Bakr. The Holy Prophet(sa) then told them that as they returned, they should go back in small groups and from different paths instead of going back altogether. This was so that it would not become known that the Banu Khuza’ah had requested assistance. It is recorded that upon hearing of the ordeal that the Banu Khuza’ah endured, the Holy Prophet(sa) became very displeased. He said that he would help them in any way he could.

His Holiness(aba) said it is recorded that the Holy Prophet(sa) sent Hazrat Zamrah(ra) to the Quraish to give them three options:

1. Offer blood money for those whom they killed.

2. Announce dissociation from the Banu Nafasah branch of the Banu Bakr.

3. End the Treaty of Hudaibiyah.

When he conveyed this message to the chieftains of the Quraish, they said that paying the blood money for so many people would leave them penniless and that they could not abandon the Banu Nafasah. Hence, they said they would certainly fight against the Holy Prophet(sa) and thus end the treaty. Hazrat Zamrah(ra) returned to the Holy Prophet(sa).

Fruitless Efforts of Abu Sufyan

His Holiness(aba) said that the Quraish regretted their statement and sent Abu Sufyan to meet with the Holy Prophet(sa). Allah the Almighty had already informed the Holy Prophet(sa) about Abu Sufyan’s arrival. Before he arrived, the Holy Prophet(sa) told his companions that Abu Sufyan would be arriving to seek a new treaty, but he would return unhappy. When Abu Sufyan arrived in Madinah, he first went to meet his daughter, who was a wife of the Holy Prophet(sa). She boldly preached the message of Islam to him, saying that someone like him should not have been so delayed in accepting Islam. Thereafter, Abu Sufyan proceeded to meet with the Holy Prophet(sa) seeking the renewal of the Treaty of Hudaibiyah. He lied by saying that there was nothing that would render the treaty null and void. The Holy Prophet(sa) said the Muslims had also done nothing contrary to the Treaty of Hudaibiyah. Abu Sufyan continued pleading with the Holy Prophet(sa), but the Holy Prophet(sa) did not give him any further response. Abu Sufyan(ra) then went and implored Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), then Hazrat Umar(ra), Hazrat Ali(ra) and even Hazrat Fatimah(ra), asking them to speak on his behalf to the Holy Prophet(sa). However, all of them refused, and expressed that they stood firmly behind the Holy Prophet(sa) and whatever he decided. Abu Sufyan’s final attempt was to go back to the Holy Prophet(sa) and say that he had announced peace among his people, and he trusted that the Muslims would abide by this. The Holy Prophet(sa) said that this was merely his one-sided claim which held no merit. Thereafter, Abu Sufyan left and returned to Makkah without having achieved his purpose.

Preparations for the Journey to Makkah

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) quietly began preparation for his journey towards Makkah. He announced to the people that they should begin preparing for a journey, but did not tell them where they would be going. As Hazrat A’ishah(ra) was preparing the Holy Prophet’s (sa) things for his journey, her father, Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), tried asking his daughter, wife of the Holy Prophet(sa), where the Holy Prophet(sa) intended to travel. However, Hazrat A’ishah(ra) did not divulge any information. Later, the Holy Prophet(sa) arrived himself, and upon Hazrat Abu Bakr’s(ra) inquiry, he told Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) that he would be going towards the Quraish, and told Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) not to share this detail with anyone.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) sent word to the surrounding tribes of Madinah that during the upcoming Ramadan, all those who feared God should arrive in Madinah.

His Holiness(aba) said that the Holy Prophet(sa) employed various strategies to keep this journey a secret. For example, he deployed a contingent of eight men to the Valley of Izm so that one might think he was going to Izm. Similarly, he sent others to different places near Madinah. This was all done under the leadership of Hazrat Umar(ra). Then, the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed that the Quraish would not find out about their plans.

His Holiness(aba) said that he would continue mentioning these details in the future.

Appeal for Prayers in Light of Dire Situation of the World

His Holiness(aba) urged prayers for the state of the world. The potential for war to spread continues to increase. We should pray that Allah the Almighty keeps us safe from its destruction. Now, Israel has attacked Iran, and this state of war has taken a dangerous turn. Israel’s government will want to bring harm to Muslim countries one by one. Yet, the Muslim countries remain asleep, while focused and engrossed in their progressiveness and other priorities. They do not realise what is going to happen. The Muslims no longer maintain their practice, nor do they focus on prayers. As a result, they cannot even fathom the harm that will come about. May Allah the Almighty grant them sense, may they turn their attention towards this, and may they strive to become united, instead of not helping one another due to sectarianism. All Muslim countries are in danger, because the disbelieving nations have become like a united nation. Thus, the Muslims must also become united as a single nation, because this is the only way they can survive – there is no other way. May Allah the Almighty protect all the innocent and oppressed from harm. We must focus a great deal on prayers. May Allah the Almighty enable us to do so.