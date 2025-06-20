AFRICELL’S IMPACTFUL DRIVE IN GRASSROOT SPORTS, THE FIRST U-13 YOUTH TENNIS TOURNAMENT IN THE GAMBIA

- Advertisement -

As part of its ongoing commitment to grassroots development and corporate social responsibility (CSR), Africell Gambia Ltd proudly sponsored the first U-13 Youth Tennis Tournament organised by the Gambia Tennis Federation. The landmark event took place at the Independence Stadium Tennis Courts, drawing enthusiastic participation from young tennis players, their families, friends, and notable dignitaries.

Africell’s sponsorship underscored its dedication to empowering young Gambians through sports, recognising its transformative power and significant economic potential. By providing financial and material support, as well as awarding prizes to outstanding performers, Africell aimes to inspire the next generation of athletes to pursue their sporting dreams with commitment, desire, and passion.

The tournament marked a major milestone in Gambian tennis history, offering a platform for children under the age of 13 to showcase their talents in a competitive yet supportive environment. The vibrant atmosphere at the courts reflected the growing interest in tennis and the increasing recognition of sports as a powerful tool for youth development, social inclusion, and national progress.

Speaking at the event, Africell representatives highlighted the company’s long-standing role in promoting sporting excellence across The Gambia. From football, wrestling to athletics and now tennis, Africell continues to lead in supporting youth initiatives and community-based programmes that foster talent, discipline, and opportunity.

The success of the U-13 Youth Tennis Tournament reaffirms Africell’s belief in sports as a life-changing avenue—not only for individual growth but also as a catalyst for economic development and social impact.

Africell remains committed to championing initiatives that uplift Gambian youth and contribute meaningfully to national development through sport.