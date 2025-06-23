Businesses embrace GRA’s digital tax stamp

- Advertisement -

In a transformative shift for The Gambia’s business landscape, companies have welcomed the introduction of the Gambia Revenue Authority’s (GRA) Digital Tax Stamp initiative as a significant step forward for both business and the national economy.

The move, part of a broader digitalisation of tax administration, is being hailed for its positive impact on compliance, transparency, and fair competition.

Introduced in 2024 following an agreement between the government of Gambia and SICPA, the solution provider in fulfillment of GRA’s reform priorities as per their Corporate Strategy Plan 2020-2024, the digital excise tax stamp is designed to revolutionise the way excisable products are tracked and monitored.

By using unique identifiers such as QR codes, the system enables real-time tracking of goods throughout the supply chain, drastically reducing opportunities for smuggling, under-declaration, and counterfeiting.

For local manufacturers and importers, this innovation has translated into a more level playing field. Before the introduction of the digital stamp, the market was flooded with illicit goods, making it difficult for legitimate businesses to compete. Now, with the digital stamp in place, smuggled and counterfeit products are far less prevalent, and genuine producers are seeing improved market conditions.

Prominent Gambian companies, including Bell Beverage Company and Gambega Coca-Cola Manufacturing Company, have publicly embraced the new system. The management of these firms has expressed appreciation for the transparency and accountability the digital tax stamp brings to their operations. In particular, the Bell Beverage Company has noted that the system helps protect local industries from unfair competition and supports the growth of the national economy.

Also, during a recent industrial tour, GRA Commissioner General Yankuba Darboe commended the high compliance rate among manufacturers. He highlighted that the digital tax stamp not only broadens the tax base but also reduces tax evasion, ensuring that all businesses pay their fair share without increasing tax rates.

“We cannot increase tax but we want to broaden the tax base. We are trying to stop tax avoidance. Digital tax stamps would reduce tax evasion due to under-declaration,” said CG Darboe.

Market fairness

The introduction of the digital tax stamp has already shown tangible results. According to GRA reports, the system has helped cut smuggling of excisable goods by as much as 95%, a remarkable achievement for such a short period. This has led to increased government revenue and provided a more secure environment for legitimate businesses to thrive.

“The introduction of the stamp was challenging initially due to the adaption of sticker application into the production line but improved when we were provided automatic applicators. It has streamlined the compliance process,” the management of Bell Beverage Company told The Standard recently.

According to the Bell management, the digital stickers distinguished smuggled and non-smuggled goods.

“This provides a level playing field and assists in fighting against counterfeit or smuggled goods. It also helps greatly in controlling illegal practices,” the company added.

The company said the stamp has not in any way affected relations with customers.

The Digital Tax Stamp initiative is part of a wider push by the GRA to modernise tax administration through digitalisation. By leveraging technology, the authority aims to streamline operations, improve efficiency, and foster a more transparent and equitable business environment.

The company urged GRA to ensure 100% compliance by conducting more inspections and tightening declaration mechanisms at all ports of entry of goods via sea and land.

For Gambian businesses, the digital tax stamp is not just a regulatory requirement but a significant boost to their operations. It promises a future where fair competition, transparency, and accountability are the norm, paving the way for sustainable economic growth in The Gambia.