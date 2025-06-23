GRA, Trust Bank sign MoU on revenue collection

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

In another drive to maximise revenue collection efficiency and security, the Gambia Revenue Authority GRA on Friday formalised a strategic partnership with the Trust Bank Gambia Ltd through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing tax collection processes across the country.

The collaboration is designed to streamline the payment of tax and customs revenues by enabling secure, transparent, and timely transactions. The initiative will offer taxpayers tailored banking services while promoting economic growth and community development. Central to the partnership’s vision is the establishment of an efficient, taxpayer-friendly and digitised tax system.

Speaking at the ceremony, Trust Bank’s Managing Director, Njilan Senghore, said the collaboration strengthens the bank’s commitment to national development and financial transparency. She said Trust Bank with its multiple branches across the country is already a trusted money collecting institution and a key national player, and is excited to be part of this initiative. Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of the GRA congratulated Trust Bank and paid tributes to its trusted business track record making it a reliable partner in this initiative. He expressed admiration for the large turnout of the senior management of the bank to the ceremony, indicating the greatest importance the bank attaches to the partnership. The ceremony was attended by senior management staff of the GRA.