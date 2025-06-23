Momodou Turo says politicians who repeatedly lost elections must give way

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

Philanthropist and tycoon Momodou Turo Darboe who recently declared his intention to join politics, has said politicians who contested presidential elections many times and could not win, should allow others in their parties to try their chances as required by democracy.

Speaking at a meeting in Jarra Jassong over the weekend. Turo said: “A person who has sacrificed a lot, got fame, integrity, respect and a good foundation, should not allow himself to lose his legacy. A football team has 22 players for a purpose. If one misses a penalty, others take over to try their chances and miximise the chances of the team. That is what democracy too thrives on,” Turo said.

He also charged back at people he said have been attacking him since he announced his intention to join politics. He warned that such people should first check with their parties because he has once assisted most, if not all serious parties in the country.

He warned the people of Jassong to be careful with people who call themselves politicians even when they don’t have a serious political party. “There are many unserious parties and politicians and one should be careful with them,” he said.