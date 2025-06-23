Talib says he will never abandon Darboe

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

In his first public comment since a tense week of internal rumblings in the main opposition, United Democratic Party, Mayor Talib Bensouda of KMC and member of the party’s executive committee has declared that he will never abandon the party’s veteran leader, Ousainu Darboe.

In the recent internal UDP row, some harsh rhetoric and criticisms were targeted at Mayor Bensouda in relation to his alleged ambition to become flag bearer of the party.

The mayor has not responded, but addressing huge crowds in Central River Region, Bensouda, hugely popular with masses around many part of the country, said: “I will never turn my back on Ousainu Darboe who has fought and sacrificed for the freedom of this country. A man who loves his country and its youths. God willing, we will follow him as party leader.

Bensouda urged community members to discourage tribalism and promote unity saying all tribes are one big Gambian family.

“You have many tribes and many residents here, so we must not be allowed to divided on tribal lines,” he said.

Mayor Bensouda added that UDP is the hope of the Gambian people.|

“We changed the system to end tyranny in 2016, and we must therefore avoid people from outside to divide us. No one has suffered more tribulations than Ousainu Darboe but he hardly complains in public about his experiences,” he said.

He called on the people to end the petty talks and focus on what lies ahead and the current hardship in the country. ”We must all focus on the failure of the Barrow government to address the plight of the people. The 2026 election is crucial, and the people are counting on us,” he told the crowds who came from different villages to christen their groups in his name.