Army commander advises soldiers to think twice before quitting

By Amadou Jadama

The commander of the Gambia National Army Brigadier General Sait Njie has cautioned soldiers intending to resign from the army for greener pastures to think twice before making such a decision.

According to the army commander, some soldiers had quit the force,but later regretted and wanted to come back but GAF has refused re-enlist them because the armed forces is not a dumping ground.

He made these remarks on Wednesday as he addressed soldiers at Defence Headquarters in Banjul at the end of CDS Momar Cham’s nationwide tour.

Njie further disclosed that his office is inundated with requests from former soldiers who left on their own accord, begging to come back. “I always respond that I have no such individual powers to re-enlist them.

“Once you decided to leave, then you go forever. You can’t come back again. Those days are gone. That is why we advise whoever wants to go, to think twice.

“But they would insist on going and since there is no restriction in the Armed Forces, we let them go. But what I want to say is that before you leave, make sure that you do your homework properly,” he advised the soldiers.

Speaking earlier, Lieutenant General Mamat O Cham, the Chief of Defence Staff urged soldiers to manifest good conduct saying that no educational level can replace good conduct.

CDS Cham reminded his men and women about their contract with the Gambian people through the state and advised they remain committed.

He advised soldiers to join the Armed Forces Credit Union to enhance access to financial security.