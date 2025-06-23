Barrow urges NPP to put house in order

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

During its first executive meeting at its new headquarters in Bundung on Friday, the National People’s Party leader Adama Barrow said his honest view is that the NPP needs to put its house in order, be more organised, more honest, more responsive and alive to its responsibilities.

“I do not intend to threaten or point fingers at anyone because that is not the way I operate,” he added. But he urged party members to ask themselves whether the party is listening enough to its supporters or solving the problems or challenges that matter. “Or are we spending too much time in internal party affairs and too little on the real work or tasks that matter?”, he further asked.

He called on members to be united, determined and focused on achieving and upholding the noble ideals and objectives of the party.

“When we launched the National People’s Party, many people did not take us seriously, while some people thought we were merely reacting to a specific situation. Others believed that the party would not last beyond one election cycle. In response, we did not make empty noise but instead focused on building a solid and permanent party,” Barrow asserted.

The NPP leader added that the party gradually earned the trust of the Gambian people, village by village, ward by ward, region by region, and also earned the trust of the international community as well.

“Our goal is not to stay in power. What truly matters is making the best use of power when it is given to us,” President Barrow reiterated.

He said Friday’s meeting provided the party with the opportunity to renew their loyalty to the party address their differences and find ways of emerging stronger from all challenges.