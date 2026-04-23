State of the nation: Citizens speak, government must listen

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By Madi Jobarteh

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights and Justice notes with anxiety the findings of the Pre-Election Opinion Poll Report 2026 conducted by the Centre for Policy, Research and Strategic Studies (CepRass). The report provides a timely and credible snapshot of public sentiment across the country as the Gambia approaches the 2026 presidential election. we find it concerning that the survey findings reflect a politically aware and engaged citizenry whose expectations of governance remain high, but whose satisfaction with outcomes is markedly low.

The overarching message from the poll is clear: Gambians remain firmly committed to democratic values, yet they are increasingly dissatisfied with economic conditions, governance performance, accountability mechanisms, and public service delivery. This divergence between democratic aspiration and governance outcomes represents a critical moment for the country’s democratic trajectory.

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These findings reaffirm EFSCRJ’s long-held position that the central challenge facing the Gambia is poor governance, which lies at the core of the severe socio-economic conditions confronting citizens. While we acknowledge the significant investments in infrastructure and social sectors, the reality remains that the majority of Gambians continue to endure poverty, hunger, deprivation, and growing hopelessness amid a worsening cost-of-living crisis.

At the same time, persistent deficiencies in transparency, accountability, and efficiency in public administration are undermining these investments. Weak oversight and poor service delivery continue to erode potential gains, resulting in public goods and services that fall short of value for money. Without addressing these governance failures, increased spending alone will not translate into meaningful improvements in the lives of citizens.

Key findings: A nation under strain

The economy has emerged as the dominant national concern. An overwhelming 76% of respondents rate the economy negatively, while 75% express dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of prices. Rising cost of living, identified by 42% as the most important economic problem, has become the defining issue shaping public opinion and political expectations. These findings indicate that macroeconomic stress is directly translating into household hardship, with nearly half of respondents reporting difficult living conditions.

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Governance and accountability are also under significant scrutiny. About 62% of respondents express dissatisfaction with overall governance, while 68% believe the government is handling corruption poorly. Furthermore, more than half of respondents believe that leaders do not listen to citizens, highlighting a deep deficit in political responsiveness and participatory governance.

On security and rule of law, public trust in institutions remains fragile. A majority of respondents express little or no trust in the police, while 66% believe police brutality occurs frequently. This perception undermines confidence in law enforcement and signals serious concerns about human rights protection and accountability within the security sector.

At the same time, the poll reveals strong democratic resilience among citizens. Approximately 90% of respondents affirm the right to criticize the government, and 71% consider recent protests justified. This demonstrates a robust commitment to civic freedoms and active citizenship, even in the face of governance shortcomings.

Public service delivery presents a mixed but generally negative picture, with key sectors such as health, water, sanitation, and road maintenance receiving more criticism than approval. Meanwhile, perceptions of corruption, weak institutional visibility, and contested decisions, such as the removal of the Auditor General, further erode public trust in state institutions.

Implications: Performance will define legitimacy

The findings underscore a fundamental shift in the political landscape: public opinion in the Gambia is increasingly performance-based. Citizens are no longer satisfied with formal democratic structures alone, rather they demand tangible improvements in their daily lives, credible leadership, and accountable institutions. The legitimacy of the state and its leaders will therefore depend not on rhetoric, but on measurable delivery in key areas, economic relief, anti-corruption, service provision, and responsiveness.

The data also reveal a dangerous gap between citizens’ strong support for democratic principles and their negative assessment of how those principles are implemented. If left unaddressed, this gap risks deepening democratic backsliding, eroding trust in institutions, and increasing social and political tensions. This highlights our perennial concern over the continued incidence of selective justice, the politicization and weaponisation of laws and institutions, especially the police against the enjoyment of fundamental rights.

Conclusion

The 2026 CepRass poll delivers a clear verdict: The Gambian people have not abandoned democracy, but they are demanding that it delivers. The opinion poll comes barely a month after the President delivered his State of the Nation Address to the National Assembly, in which he presented an optimistic assessment of his government’s performance. However, the voices of citizens captured in this survey tell a markedly different story. The findings clearly indicate that government policies, institutions, and interventions are not making a meaningful impact on the lived realities of the majority of Gambians.

EFSCRJ therefore urges the President to treat this report with the utmost seriousness as a credible and authentic evaluation of his administration’s performance. While officials may project a narrative of progress, it is the citizens who experience the daily realities of governance, who ultimately define the truth. When the people speak with such clarity, their voices must not only be heard but must inform urgent and corrective action.

We call on the Government, political actors, civil society, and all stakeholders to treat these findings as a national call to action. The path forward requires bold leadership, institutional reform, and a renewed commitment to justice, accountability, and service to the people.

2026: The Year of Empowerment – Empowered Citizens. Accountable Leadership.