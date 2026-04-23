Taiwan is China’s Taiwan

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By HE Liu Jin, Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia

Among major countries of the world, China is the only one yet to achieve full unification. Since Lai Ching-te, who gave himself an English name William Lai, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in Taiwan took office, he has repeatedly engaged in provocative acts for “Taiwan independence” in gross violation of the one-China principle, stoked hostility and antagony across, and sabotaged peace in the Taiwan Strait. No other than the ruling DPP authority’s flat denial of the 1992 Consensus that embodies the one-China principle, and theirpigheaded obsession to the “Taiwan independence”, constitutes the root cause of the current tensions and turbulence in the Taiwan Strait.

Let me put it the other way. So long as the 1992 Consensus is acknowledged, the fact that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China is recognised, there will be no obstetrical preventing two sides across the Strait from engaging in dialogue and conducting consultations on an equal footing.

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It is against this very background that General Secretary Xi Jinping of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee invited Cheng Li-wun, Chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT), the main opposition party in Taiwan Region to visit mainland China and met with her in Beijing earlier this month. This was the first meeting between the leaders of the CPC and the KMT in a decade. As Chinese Ambassador to the Gambia, I wish to share with friends in The Gambia some particulars of this important meeting.

President Xi pointed out that people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the same Chinese nation. The Chinese people of all ethnic groups including Taiwan compatriots, have collectively built a unified multi-ethnic country, annalised a splendid Chinese history, sustained a splendid Chinese civilization, and cultivated a great cohesive national spirit. This national spirit forged a shared conviction that the territory cannot be divided, the country cannot be destabilised, the nation cannot be separated, and the civilisation cannot be interrupted. This conviction is the beacon that enlightens a consistent strive for China’s self-development, sustaining a continuous civilisation unique to China.

President Xi stressed that no matter how the international landscape and the situation across the Taiwan Strait may evolve, the overarching trend toward the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation will not change, and the prevailing momentum for the Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait to come together will not change. People on both sides of the Taiwan Strait hope for peace and tranquility, improved cross-Strait relations, and better lives. To make this hope a reality, is the common responsibility that the CPC and the KMT cannot shirk, but a driving force for the two parties to work together. On the basis of the common political foundation of adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing “Taiwan independence”, we are willing to work with all political parties in Taiwan, including the KMT, as well as groups and people from all sectors, to strengthen exchanges and dialogue, promote peace across the Taiwan Strait, improve the well-being of the people and advance national rejuvenation.

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The future of cross-Strait relations need to be and will be held firmly in the hands of we Chinese people.

Xi put forward 4 proposals for advancing cross-Strait relations.

First, forging closer bonds across the Strait by upholding a correct understanding of identity. Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait share the same roots, the same culture, and the same blood ties. We share weal and woe, as we are a community of shared future and destiny. As members of one big family, so long as we talk amicably and in good faith, exchange views when events arise in a more pro-active way, there are no disagreement that cannot be ironed out. Difference in social systems is not excuse for secession. The CPC, the KMT, and compatriots on both sides must take a firm stance of China as one nation, carry forward and promote Chinese culture, remain committed to the cognition of Chinese nation, Chinese culture, and a great Chinese motherland. Only by doing so, can we stand tall and speak out loud “we Chinese”.

Second, safeguarding the shared homeland through peaceful development.

The mainland and Taiwan both belong to one China, and China is the common homeland of the Chinese nation. For compatriots on both sides of the Strait to safeguard and build this shared homeland well, the fundamental principle lies in adhering to the 1992 Consensus and opposing “Taiwan independence”, and the core is to recognise that both sides of the Strait belong to one China. A family in harmony enjoys lasting prosperity. We welcome any proposals conducive to the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations and will spare no effort to advance any endeavors that promote such development.

“Taiwan independence” is the chief culprit undermining peace across the Taiwan Strait. We will neither condone nor tolerate it. The CPC, the KMT and compatriots on both sides must uphold the greater national interests, oppose “Taiwan independence” separatism and foreign interference, advance the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations, and firmly safeguard the common homeland of the Chinese nation.

Third, fostering the well-being of the people through exchanges and integration. The goal of developing cross-Strait relations is to enable compatriots on both sides to live an even better life. We will continue to uphold the vision that we people on both sides of the Straits are one family, and earnestly deliver practical benefits, do good deeds, and help resolve difficulties for Taiwan compatriots. The motherland boasts magnificent landscapes and a vast market. We welcome Taiwan compatriots to visit the mainland often. We encourage young people in Taiwan to seek exchange and development opportunities in the mainland. We welcome Taiwan’s agricultural and fishery products as well as other high-quality goods to be consumed and enjoyed by millions of households in the mainland. The CPC, the KMT, and compatriots on both sides should jointly expand cross-Strait exchanges, interactions, and integration, and enhance the kinship and well-being of our people.

Fourth, joint efforts to achieve national rejuvenation. This year marks the 160th anniversary of the birth of Dr Sun Yat-sen. The rejuvenation of China and national unification were his lifelong aspirations. Today, we have successfully blazed the Chinese path to modernisation, and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is not to be stopped. We are convinced that more and more Taiwan compatriots will gain a correct understanding of the mainland’s social system and development path. They will recognize that Taiwan’s development prospects hinge on a strong motherland, and that the interests and well-being of Taiwan compatriots are closely linked to the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. This year is also the start of the 15th Five-Year Plan on the mainland. We stand ready to share development opportunities and achievements with Taiwan compatriots, and jointly build a stronger Chinese economy. The CPC and the KMT should consolidate political mutual trust, maintain sound interactions, unite compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, and work hand in hand to create a bright future of national reunification and rejuvenation.

Following the meeting, the Taiwan Work Office of the CPC Central Committee announced a package of 10 measures to promote cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation, covering political dialogue, youth exchanges, economic and trade integration, cultural ties and other fields. This is a demonstration of the sincerity and goodwill of the Chinese mainland in advancing the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

As Chinese Ambassador to the Gambia, I am gratified to witness that since the restoration of diplomatic relations between China and The Gambia in 2016, the Gambian government has firmly upheld the one-China principle, that the China-Gambia relations have been elevated to a strategic partnership, Political mutual trust is ever deepening, collaboration across various fields is well progressing. I am convinced that the Taiwan question arose as a result of weakness and chaos in our nation, and it will be resolved as national rejuvenation becomes a reality. This is the trend of history and the common aspiration of the people. This great cause enjoys extensive support from the international community including The Republic of the Gambia. A reunified China will undoubtedly inject greater momentum into global development and prosperity, and make greater contributions to world peace, development and the progress of humanity.