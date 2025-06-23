EX-NPP OFFICIALS SAY EXPULSION ‘MEANINGLESS’ Vow to carry on with new party

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

A number of executive members of the ruling National People’s Party (NPP), expelled by the party on Saturday, have dismissed the move as meaningless and vowed to continue their political engagement to form a new political party.

On Friday, the NPP removed four senior officials; Youth President, Kebba Madi Bojang, his deputy Lamin Touray, co-opted member Lamin Jatta, and Sainey Manneh, regional public relations officer for West Coast region, citing serious constitutional and ethical violations.

According to the NPP, the decision was made during an executive meeting on June 20, 2025, at the party’s headquarters in Bundung and approved unanimously by the National Executive Committee.

The party’s statement did not disclose specific details about the violations but emphasised the need for unity and adherence to the party’s constitution and values as it prepares for upcoming elections. Deputy Spokesman Seedy SK Njie urged members to remain committed to the party’s mission and expressed gratitude for their loyalty.

Prior to the expulsions, the NPP had issued a seven-day ultimatum to Kebba Madi Bojang over alleged party disloyalty, including his absence from key party events and rumours of his involvement in forming a new political party, the National Democratic Party (NDP). Bojang was asked to clarify these allegations but reportedly did not respond, leading to tensions within the party.

Observers believe the expulsions highlight internal tensions within the party, with some dissident voices alleging Bojang was sidelined unfairly despite his ”significant following”.

Reactions

Reacting to the expulsions, former NPP deputy youth president, Lamin Touray, authorised to speak to The Standard on behalf of the group, said: “We have nothing to say about the expulsions. It is meaningless to us because the positions we were holding were redundant. We were just holding the positions without necessarily being empowered to execute those positions so it has no use. I can confirm to you that we are out of the party and focusing on forming our own party, the National Deputy Party (NDP). We call on all those who have interest in joining us to come and join us. Our office is in Farato. We will soon register the party and from there we will seek votes from the Gambian people. This is the position of Kebba Madi Bojang and his team,” Touray concluded.