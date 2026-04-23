UDP regional spokesman hits back at Mai Fatty

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‎By Tabora Bojang

The spokesperson of the opposition United Democratic Party in the North Bank Region Karamo Njie has hit back at NPP Grand Alliance’s “self-proclaimed’ coordinator Mai Fatty, who yesterday down played a meeting of opposition parties as delusional.

According to Njie, Mai Fatty is looking for relevance that he could not even get within the NPP even with his self-appointed coordinator role.

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‎He said Fatty’s position as coordinator is very much disliked by even NPP folks.

‎”Before he wastes his time talking about the opposition coalition talks, let him think about the steady sinking NPP coalition whose members are now turning their backs because they have come to realise that NPP was built on deception and manipulation and Gambians have had enough of them. This is why Fatty and others are doing everything to mislead Gambians to believe that the opposition is disunited,” Njie said.

‎”Let Mai Fatty understands that we know about his moves. He is going round the media making this comments and seeking for relevance so that Barrow can give him a position in the government. But he must realise that there is no further opportunity for him because the Barrow ship itself is sinking this December,” Njie said.

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He said Mai Fatty will be shocked because the opposition will come together to uproot Barrow from power.

‎‎”Every conscious Gambian truly understands that President Barrow has failed to fulfill all the promises he made to Gambians and Gambians have now turened their backs on him,”’Njie declared.