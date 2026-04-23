NCCE concludes 5-Day voter education drive

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By Olimatou Coker

The National Council for Civic Education has concluded a five-day community engagement on voter and civic education.

Ansuman Yarbo, NCCE Program Officer, said the sessions focused on democracy, the importance of voter registration, and eligibility rules.

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“To qualify, you must be a Gambian citizen and be 18 years or older by 5 December 2026,” Yarbo said. “You must present a Gambian document: passport, national ID, or birth certificate. Without these, you must obtain an attestation from an Alkalo or Seyfo.”

He said non-citizens, persons of unsound mind, minors, and prisoners are disqualified from registering.

Yarbo told communities the voter card determines their government and development. “This voter card will secure good health care, good education, infrastructure, and your livelihood,” he said.

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He urged youth to register in large numbers, calling them “the cream of society.” He warned Alkalos and Seyfolu not to issue attestations to non-citizens. “Elections are for citizens only,” he said.

“Getting the voter card alone is not enough. Full participation throughout the election period is necessary,” Yarbo added. He called on citizens to cooperate with IEC registration teams for a successful process.

The five-day outreach covered 10 communities: Foday Kunda, Sutukoba, Sara Ngai, and Sare Demba Toro in URR South; Tankong Kunda and Touba Kuta in CRR South, among others.

The participants asked whether The Gambia will use paper ballots or marbles this cycle. They also sought clarity on penalties for holding two voter cards. Issue like whether Gambians married in neighbouring Senegalese villages are eligible to vote in The Gambia were raised while others asked if the old elongated birth certificate with a red stamp qualifies as a supporting document, and if the 2016 voter card remains valid.

There were questions also on whether a health insurance card can be used to obtain a voter card, and whether a voter can transfer registration to another constituency. Citizens also asked if there will be another registration before parliamentary and local government elections after the presidential poll.

IEC registration officers reported challenges with attestation, noting some Alkalos are unclear on issuance procedures.