GALGA, KAS launch training for VDCs on resource mobilization

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By Olimatou Coker

The Gambia Association of Local Government Authorities and Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Senegal-The Gambia on Monday launched a training program for Village Development Committees on resource mobilisation and sustainability planning. The first session was held at Basse Area Council.

The initiative builds on a collaboration between GALGA and KAS that began in 2021. It will train 160 members drawn from four VDCs in each of the eight Local Councils. The goal is to equip participants with practical skills to drive independent, community-led development.

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VDCs serve as the main link between communities and local government but often struggle to mobilise resources and plan for long-term sustainability. This leads to dependence on external aid and unsustainable projects.

Amadou Jallow, GALGA Programme Manager, said the training is vital for inclusive, responsive, and sustainable grassroots development. “By giving VDCs essential skills and tools, the training will enhance community engagement, improve service delivery, and strengthen governance structures to better address local needs,” he said.

He added that the program includes structured feedback. Participants will complete pre- and post-training surveys to measure understanding, skill development, and confidence. Interactive feedback sessions will also be held after each workshop to assess relevance and effectiveness.

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Lucien Nadieline, KAS Programme Manager for Senegal-The Gambia, said KAS is a German organisation dedicated to promoting democracy and development. Founded in 1964 and rooted in the Society for Christian Democratic Education Work established in 1955, KAS runs more than 200 projects in over 120 countries from its Berlin headquarters.

“KAS’s mission is to foster peace, freedom, and justice through political education nationally and internationally,” Nadieline said. He noted that KAS has operated in Senegal since 1976 and will mark its 50th anniversary this year.

He said KAS values its partnership with GALGA. “Since 2021, we have run numerous capacity-building initiatives and town hall meetings with grassroots communities to enhance local government,” he said.

Bakary Fofana, lead trainer and Principal of the Rural Development Institute, said VDCs are crucial to socio-economic development. “Many communities have significant resources but lack the means to use them. This training will help communities sustain local initiatives, reduce reliance on external funding, and improve ownership of projects,” he said.