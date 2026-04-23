DDYF signs MoU with Belgium’s ASBL to expand support for Nursery school children 

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By Olimatou Coker

The Ding-Ding Yiriwa Federation on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Association Sans But Lucratif, a Belgium-based organisation, to strengthen support for children’s education. The signing was held at DDYF’s office in Jambanjelly.

Buba Jammeh, a representative of the Alkalo of Jambanjelly, said the MoU is a “development marriage” between the two organisations for the benefit of children.

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“Both parties enter this with very high expectations. We only hear of divorce when expectations are not met. This is a developmental marriage. We expect both parties, particularly DDYF, to be prepared so we gain the benefits that come with it,” he said.

Alieu Mendy, Federation Manager of DDYF, said the partnership targets nursing school children and capacity building for their teachers.

“ASBL and Batokunku, together with DDYF, share two or more common interests that led to this MoU. Both institutions focus on the education of nursery school children and training for facilitators and teachers. We are already doing it and ASBL is also doing it. That is why we formed this partnership,” Mendy said.

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He added that DDYF’s doors are open for partnerships in education and human development. DDYF is a sponsorship organisation working on child protection, with 3,477 children currently enrolled across two districts. “Their parents are extremely needy and approached DDYF for support,” he said.

Mendy called on government, parents, teachers, and heads of nursery schools to fully support ASBL and DDYF to reach more children. He noted that 1,346 enrolled children are still unsponsored. He also assured ASBL of DDYF’s full support as it operates in the country.

Blondiau Xavier, President of ASBL, said the MoU is a new step for the association, which has worked in The Gambia since 2021. “Since then, we have directed our energy to support the community of Batokunku village. Today, we sponsor more than 80 children in Batokunku. Recently, we also started providing school books,” he said.

ASBL has renovated a small school in the village used by children, for Quranic classes in the afternoon, and for women’s and community meetings. “Now we are extending our work to other projects with DDYF. It is important for us to join our experience so we can grow together,” Xavier said.

Other speakers included Omar Sanneh, Board Chairperson of DDYF, and Lamin Jammeh, Coordinator of ASBL Batokunku.