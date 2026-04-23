Man convicted of stealing D103K from Jah Oil Company

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By Amadou Jadama

One Abdoulie Bah a staff of Jah Oil Company has been convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of one hundred thousand dalasi in default to serve two years imprisonment for stealing D103, 370.00 from the company.

The court further ordered the convict to pay D80, 000 as compensation to Jah Oil Company for the economic losses.

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Bah pleaded guilty before Magistrate Rose Mendy of the Bundung court on a single count charge of stealing by clerk or servant when the charged was read to him.

According to police prosecutor 2308 Veronic T Mendy, the accused failed to surrender the proceeds of sales twice, D39, 348.00 on the first occasion and D64, 22.00, on the second, making a total of D103, 370.00. He promised to repay the money but was only able to deposit D23, 470 which was paid back to the company. He was later reported to the police where he was charged and arraigned in court which convicted him of stealing.

The accused begged the court for mercy promising to repay the full amount but the magistrate was not impressed.

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“The offence the convict is charged with is a felony punishable by imprisonment of 10 years. He had a duty to protect the said properties and not to be stolen. And such a breach of trust committed by the convict cannot be ignored by this court. The convict must face the consequences of his actions,” the magistrate said.