Muhammad (sa): The Great Exemplar

Friday Sermon delivered at Masjid Mubarak, Islamabad, Tilford, UK

‘Preparations for the Expedition of Tabuk’

After reciting Tashahhud, Ta’awwuz and Surah al-Fatihah, His Holiness, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad(aba) said that he would continue mentioning details regarding the Battle of Tabuk.

The Evil Plot of Abu Amir

His Holiness(aba) quoted the Second Caliph, Hazrat Mirza Bashiruddin Mahmud Ahmad(ra), who writes regarding the background of the Battle of Tabuk that Abu Amir Madani belonged to the Khazraj tribe. Through long association with Jews and Christians, he had acquired the habit of silent meditation and of repeating the names of God. Because of this habit, he was generally known as Abu Amir, the Hermit. He was, however, not a Christian by faith. When the Prophet(sa) went to Madinah after the migration, Abu Amir escaped from Madinah to Makkah. When at last Makkah also submitted to the growing influence of Islam, he began to hatch a new intrigue against Islam. He changed his name and his habitual mode of dress and settled down in Quba’, a village near Madinah. As he had been away for a long time and had altered his appearance and his dress, the people of Madinah did not recognise him. Only those hypocrites recognised him with whom he had relations in secret. He took the hypocrites of Madinah into his confidence and, with their concurrence, planned to go to Syria and excite and provoke the Christian rulers and Christian Arabs into attacking Madinah.

While he was engaged in his sinister mission in the north, he had planned for the spread of disaffection in Madinah. His colleagues, the hypocrites, were to spread rumours that Madinah was going to be attacked by Syrian forces. As a result of this dual plot, Abu Amir hoped that Muslims and Syrian Christians would go to war. If his plot did not succeed, he hoped that Muslims would themselves be provoked into attacking Syria. Even thus, a war might start between Muslims and Syrians, and Abu Amir would have something to rejoice over. Completing his plans, he went to Syria. While he was away, the hypocrites at Madinah – according to plan – began to spread rumours that caravans had been sighted which were coming to attack Madinah. When no caravan appeared, they issued some kind of explanation.

Enthusiasm of the Muslims Despite the Famine

These rumours became so persistent that the Holy Prophet(sa) thought it worthwhile to lead in person a Muslim army against Syria. These were difficult times. Arabia was in the grip of a famine. The harvest in the previous year had been poor, and both grain and fruit were in short supply. The time for the new harvest had not yet come. It was the end of September or the beginning of October when the Prophet(sa) set out on this mission. The hypocrites knew that the rumours were their own inventions. They also knew that their design was to provoke Muslims into an attack on the Syrians if the Syrians did not attack Muslims. In either case, a conflict with the great Roman Empire was to result in the destruction of Muslims.

The lesson of Mu’tah was before them. At Mu’tah, Muslims had to face such a huge army that it was with great difficulty that they were able to effect a retreat. The hypocrites were hoping to stage a second Mu’tah in which the Prophet(sa) himself might (God forbid) lose his life. While the hypocrites were busy spreading rumours about the Syrian attack on Muslims, they also made every effort to strike fear into the minds of Muslims. The Syrians could raise very large armies which Muslims could not hope to stand against. They urged Muslims not to take part in the conflict with Syria.

Their plan was, on the one hand, to provoke Muslims into attacking Syria and, on the other, to discourage them from going in large numbers. They wanted Muslims to go to war against Syria and meet with certain defeat.

His Holiness(aba) said that although in the lead-up to previous battles the Holy Prophet(sa) would keep the plans secret, this time for the Battle of Tabuk, the Holy Prophet(sa) made a general announcement and informed the Muslims to prepare in light of the difficult road ahead. The Holy Prophet(sa) sent word to the surrounding tribes to make preparations for battle. The Holy Prophet(sa) also sent word to the wealthier Muslims with an appeal for financial sacrifices in order to fund the necessary means for battle.

His Holiness(aba) said that at the time, there was a state of great fear in Madinah as the enemy army could attack at any time. The Muslims would speak amongst one another about how the Roman Emperor was prepared to attack them. Despite this air of fear, the companions showed exemplary displays of devotion in making preparations for the battle and offering financial sacrifices.

His Holiness(aba) said that at the time, Madinah was undergoing a famine and all their crops had dried up. At the same time, there was the fear associated with the long journey ahead for battle, whilst being ill-equipped. Yet, when the Holy Prophet(sa) made an announcement for battle, the Muslims abandoned their harvests and began making preparations for battle. Knowing the state of the Muslims, the Holy Prophet(sa) made an appeal for financial sacrifices, saying that whoever contributed would be granted paradise.

Incredible Sacrifices of Hazrat Uthman(ra) & Other Companions

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) was the first to hearken to this appeal, bringing all the wealth in his home, which equalled 400 dirhams. The Holy Prophet(sa) asked if he had left anything behind for his family. Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra) replied that he had left Allah and His Messenger (sa) for them.

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Uthman(ra) also came forward upon the appeal of the Holy Prophet(sa) and pledged a hundred camels. Then, Hazrat Uthman(ra) increased his pledge to 200 camels. As the Holy Prophet(sa) further made an appeal, Hazrat Uthman(ra) came forward and pledged 300 camels for the army. As the Holy Prophet(sa) descended from his pulpit, he could be heard saying that after that day, no matter what Uthman(ra) did, there would be no blame upon him. Another narration records that Hazrat Uthman(ra) brought a thousand dinars and presented it to the Holy Prophet(sa). Upon this, the Holy Prophet(sa) said that no harm would afflict Uthman(ra) after what he had done that day. Another narration records that Hazrat Uthman(ra) gave ten thousand dinar, upon which the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed for Hazrat Uthman(ra). Some narrations record Hazrat Uthman’s(ra) sacrifice as being of a thousand camels and 70 horses, after which the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed for God to be pleased with Uthman(ra).

His Holiness(aba) said that Hazrat Abdur Rahman bin Auf(ra), Hazrat Asim bin Adi(ra), Hazrat Sa’d bin Ubadah(ra), and Hazrat Muhammad bin Maslamah(ra) also rendered great financial sacrifices for this battle, and the Holy Prophet(sa) prayed for them.

His Holiness(aba) said that it is the grace of Allah that the members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community understand this example set by the companions, about what it means to offer financial sacrifices. Some people truly sacrifice whatever they have. And for those who are wealthy, the examples of Hazrat Abu Bakr(ra), Hazrat Umar(ra), and Hazrat Uthman(ra) are before them. Along with those who are less wealthy and continue to offer financial sacrifices, it is an opportunity in this age as well for those who are wealthy to participate in offering financial sacrifices.

God Almighty’s Response to the Hypocrites

His Holiness(aba) said that hearkening to the call of the Holy Prophet(sa), even those who were poor and could only offer a handful of grain did so. Seeing this, the hypocrites mocked the Muslims, saying that nothing could be achieved from such small amounts. In response, God said in the Holy Qur’an:

‘Those who were left behind rejoiced in their sitting at home behind the back of the Messenger of Allah, and were averse to striving with their property and their persons in the cause of Allah. And they said, “Go not forth in the heat.” Say, “The fire of Hell is more intense in heat.” Could they but understand! They must laugh little and weep much as a reward for that which they used to earn.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 9:81-82)

His Holiness(aba) said that some companions also worked hard in order to earn an amount which they could then sacrifice. For example, there was Abu Aqil(ra) who worked through the night drawing water from a well and used that to feed his family and then present whatever he could as a financial sacrifice to the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said there was also Hazrat Urwah bin Zaid(ra), who was sincere but had nothing to offer. He fell into prayer, beseeching God and said that though he had nothing material to offer, he would forgive any and all excesses committed against him, and that would be his form of giving alms for the sake of the Muslim army. The next morning, he went to the Holy Prophet(sa) with other companions, and the Holy Prophet(sa) asked who it was that had offered his honour as alms the night before? No one came forward, and so the Holy Prophet(sa) asked again. Yet again, no one came forward. It wasn’t until the Holy Prophet(sa) asked a third time that Hazrat Urwah(ra) came forward and explained everything. The Holy Prophet(sa) gave him glad tidings that he had been counted among those whose alms had been accepted by God. This was a unique form of giving alms, and God, knowing the condition of every heart, accepted it.

His Holiness(aba) said that women also came forward and sacrificed their jewellery for the sake of this battle. It is recorded that there was a sheet in the Holy Prophet’s (sa) home upon which lay all the various fragrances, jewellery and other things which women had offered as financial sacrifice upon the appeal of the Holy Prophet(sa).

His Holiness(aba) said that, on the other hand, the hypocrites were making efforts to ensure that the fewest number of Muslims would set out with the Holy Prophet(sa) in order to ensure (God forbid) the defeat of the Muslims. Hence, they started going around and trying to strike fear in the hearts of the Muslims by highlighting the impending difficulties associated with the battle, such as the heat, the long journey, or the large army that waited to combat them. Though this false propaganda did not deter sincere Muslims, there were a few who were weaker in faith who presented excuses as to why they would not join the Muslim army. The Holy Qur’an has mentioned this false propaganda, which was being spread as follows:

His Holiness(aba) said that according to narrations, these people would go to the Holy Prophet(sa) and seek permission to be excused from the battle. There were about 80 such people who sought permission. God revealed verses in the Holy Qur’an, citing the example of these people, to show how one must hearken to the call of the Imam:’If it had been an immediate gain and a short journey, they would certainly have followed thee, but the hard journey seemed too long to them. Yet they will swear by Allah, saying, “If we had been able, we would surely have gone forth with you.” They ruin their souls, and Allah knows that they are liars. Allah remove thy cares. Why didst thou permit them to stay behind until those who spoke the truth had become known to thee and until thou hadst known the liars? Those who believe in Allah and the Last Day will not ask leave of thee to be exempted from striving with their property and their persons. And Allah well knows the righteous. Only those will ask leave of thee to be exempted who do not believe in Allah and the Last Day, and whose hearts are full of doubt, and in their doubt they waver. And if they had intended to go forth, they would certainly have made some preparation for it; but Allah was averse to their marching forth. So He kept them back, and it was said: “Sit ye at home with those who sit.” If they had gone forth with you, they would have added to you nothing but trouble and would have hurried to and fro in your midst, seeking to create discord among you. And there are among you those who would listen to them. And Allah well knows the wrongdoers. They sought to create disorder even before this, and they devised plots against thee till the truth came and the purpose of Allah prevailed, though they did not like it.’ (The Holy Qur’an, 9:42-48)

His Holiness(aba) said he would continue mentioning details regarding this battle in the future.

Appeal for Prayers for Ahmadis Injured in Attack

His Holiness(aba) said that in the previous sermon, he had mentioned the attack that took place on a mosque in Rabwah. His Holiness(aba) urged prayers for the Ahmadis who were wounded; may Allah grant them complete health. May Allah protect them against any after-effects of these attacks. Currently, there are three youth who are severely injured and still in hospital. The remaining five have been treated and discharged from the hospital; however, their wounds will still take time to heal. May Allah grant them all complete health. May Allah protect all Ahmadis everywhere from every kind of evil in the future.

Funeral Prayer

His Holiness(aba) said that he would lead the funeral prayer in absentia of the following member:

Sam Ali Naina from the Marshall Islands. He learned about Islam through Hafiz Jabrail Saeed, an Ahmadi missionary in the 1980s, at which time he accepted Ahmadiyyat. He faced great opposition; however, he remained firm upon his faith. A senator declared Islam to be a terrorist religion, and Sam Ali Naina bravely wrote in the newspaper clarifying that Islam has absolutely no association with terrorism. He played a role in having the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community registered in the Marshall Islands. He was active in propagation and upholding the name of the Community. Many new converts became Ahmadis as a result of his preaching efforts. He also played a role in establishing the Community on other islands. He and his wife offered a piece of land to the Community, where the first mosque in the Marshall Islands was built. His Holiness(aba) read out Sam Ali Naina’s personal account of how he became an Ahmadi. His family says that he was regular in offering prayers and was attached to the Holy Qur’an. His Holiness(aba) prayed that may Allah grant him forgiveness and mercy, and enable the non-Ahmadi members of his family the ability to recognise the truth.