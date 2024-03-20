Mustapha Darboe opens new investigative outlet

- Advertisement -

Award winning Gambian investigative journalist, Mustapha Darboe, has started a new outlet focusing on investigations and factchecking.

Mr Darboe caused shock last month when he announced quitting Malagen, a vibrant investigative journalism outlet which he co-owned.

He has published numerous investigative stories and received multiple awards, including Africa Award for Investigative Journalism.

His new online outlet, The Republic, has been launched with a deep investigation into the controversial sale of former president Yahya Jammeh’s cattle.

Confirming this new development to The Standard, Mr Darboe said: “It is a tough challenge to start a medium, especially one that will focus on investigative journalism. But I am ready for the challenge.”