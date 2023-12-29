My enchanting journey: Exploring Rome as an international student

- Advertisement -

By Ya Awa Touray

I have lived and studied abroad before. So, based on that experience, this transition was supposed to be smooth sailing and normal. Arriving as an international student from The Gambia, pursuing a master’s degree at one of the most prestigious universities in Europe, was like stepping into a vivid dream. This was an exciting endeavour that would expand my horizon and allow me to draw individual insights to contribute to my beloved country.

My arrival: awe and wonder

Welcome to Rome, the capital of Italy, a city that needs no introduction to the world, since it has outlived empires and civilisations for the past three millennia. Touching down at Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport at 2:34pm, marvelling at a stunning architecture almost as beautiful as the immortal painting of Mona Lisa.

- Advertisement -

I was greeted by the warm Italian sun and a sense of excitement that was hard to contain. The vibrant atmosphere, the scent of Italian coffee wafting through the air, the language that seemed to flow melodically from the locals; I already felt welcomed. I took a bus from the airport to the central station (which lasted about an hour), where I was welcomed by a fellow Gambian student in Italy who had been assisting me since my time in The Gambia. We navigated through trains and metro systems and reached my new home around 5:30 pm.

Trying to find a room or an apartment in Rome as a student is like finding a needle in a haystack. Except in this case, the haystack is a city with over 2.8 million people, and the needle is a reasonably priced living space. Okay, maybe that was an exaggeration, but you get the point. Finding a room or an apartment in Rome as a student is a challenge, to say the least. After months of searching, a shared room in an all-girls apartment/guesthouse managed by the university became the saving grace.

I was welcomed into our tiny yet beautiful apartment by my Italian roommate and her mother (who was there to help her move in). The warmth and friendliness of the Italians were immediately evident. The apartment on the first floor of a four-storey building offered a cozy space that quickly felt like home.

- Advertisement -

My roommate didn’t spend the night there since she was still moving her things in, so I had the whole apartment alone that night. As evening fell, exhaustion and hunger set in. Ignoring my growling stomach, a more pressing issue emerged – Italy’s charging system was incompatible with my devices, rendering my phone, laptop, and tablet powerless. One of the longest nights of my life! The following morning/afternoon (since my chargeless gadgets made it impossible to tell the time), amidst hunger and confusion, I set out on a quest to find an electronics store, unintentionally wandering for 35 minutes before locating a shop and a supermarket for groceries. I finally got home that afternoon and prepared some pasta. I mean, what else could I do on my second day in Italy?

Academic adventures

Italy’s academic excellence, cultural richness, and welcoming environment make it an appealing destination for international students seeking a holistic and enriching educational experience. My academic journey commenced on 18 October, 2023 at one of Rome’s renowned universities, the Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore. This university is said to be the most important Catholic university in Europe and the only Italian university to boast an impressive national network, with five campuses in Milan, Piacenza, Cremona, Brescia, and Rome. Università Cattolica was founded by Father Agostino Gemelli and a group of Catholic intellectuals and was inaugurated in Milan on 7 December, 1921. Economics, medicine, and surgery are among the faculties at the Universita Cattolica.

At around 2pm on the said day, we all met at the entrance of the primary school building. Our amazing course coordinator then led us to our designated facility, where we met with the Director of the International Programme in Public and Cultural Diplomacy, who welcomed us and introduced the programme and the calendar to us. Our group comprised individuals representing nearly all continents. The inaugural day of school primarily involved self-introductions, sharing information about our respective countries, and getting acquainted with everyone. Reflecting on the past two months, I am grateful for applying to this master’s programme.

The multicultural atmosphere has provided a dynamic backdrop for our discussions and debates. So far, it has been enlightening to hear diverse perspectives from classmates from different corners of the globe, each contributing a unique cultural lens to our studies. The curriculum is a captivating blend, weaving together politics, culture, history, and communication strategies. In this academic environment, I have cultivated a profound understanding of the significance of diplomacy in fostering international cooperation, resolving conflicts, and promoting cultural exchange.

As part of our course, my classmates and I also got the chance to visit the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on the second day of our programme. The majestic edifice, adorned with art, left an indelible mark. Subsequently, we embarked on a comprehensive university tour. Later that evening, we were also invited to attend an event hosted by the South African Ambassador to Italy, featuring a reception for networking and indulging in the region’s culinary delights.

One of the standout aspects of studying in Rome is the city’s role as an extended classroom. We frequently visit museums, historical sites, and embassies, gaining practical insights into the principles of diplomacy. The Vatican City, renowned for its religious and cultural diplomacy, was particularly enlightening. The complex negotiations and international influence observed there have left a lasting impression on me. With its rich cultural tapestry, Italy is an exceptional destination for international students.

The wonders of Rome

Settling in Rome presented challenges, from adapting to a new culture to navigating the academic system. Yet, the unwavering support from the university, and fellow classmates proved invaluable.

Each weekend unfolded as an opportunity for new adventures. Guided by my Italian classmates, I explored iconic landmarks such as the Colosseum (the largest amphitheatre built during the Roman Empire) and the grand Trevi Fountain (one of the most famous fountains in the world and is known for its grand Baroque style). Rome’s abundance of historical sites, museums, and galleries offered endless possibilities. From the awe-inspiring Colosseum to the splendour of Vatican City, each day unveiled new chapters in my love affair with the city’s history and culture.

Culinary delights

The culinary delights of Rome, from crispy, thin-crust pizza to creamy gelato, became daily indulgences. Local markets became more than just shopping venues; they were opportunities to connect with vendors eager to share their culinary wisdom.

My initial experience as an international student in Rome, hailing from The Gambia, is magical. The city’s history, culture, and welcoming spirit enriched my academic pursuits and personal growth.

Rome, to me, transcends a mere place; it’s a living masterpiece that leaves an enduring mark on one’s heart. As I continue my studies and adventures in this remarkable city, I express gratitude for the opportunity to call Rome my second home. It has taught me to embrace new experiences, cherish diverse friendships, and appreciate the beauty in every corner of the world.

Two months in Rome, and I’m already conversing in Italian! Life becomes simple when you learn to say “Hello” and “Bye-bye” in any language. The Italians have made it remarkably easy—use the word “Ciao” once to say “Hello” and twice, like “Ciao, Ciao,” to bid farewell. Since my arrival, I’ve greeted everyone with a cheerful “Ciao.”

Anticipating uncharted territories and the intricate world of international relations in the heart of this beautiful city, my journey as an international student in Rome has just begun.

Stay tuned for the next episode, My Enchanting Experience in Rome.