- Advertisement -

I longed for your warmth around my fingers

I missed the heat that soothes my chest

Leaves me sweating

And yearning for more

Why do you burn so much

And yet so sweet?

My dermis itches for your touch

And cries for your scratch

My lips moan

My muscles yield

My senses gone

To the Amazon of bliss

My breath hoarded by each stroke

Bathed in each other’s sweat

Like a waterfall

It was a purge

It was love

It kicked our hearts to beat

To believe in the unseen

Turns the unworthy worthy

Makes the coward a hero