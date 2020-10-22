- Advertisement -
I longed for your warmth around my fingers
I missed the heat that soothes my chest
Leaves me sweating
And yearning for more
Why do you burn so much
And yet so sweet?
My dermis itches for your touch
And cries for your scratch
My lips moan
My muscles yield
My senses gone
To the Amazon of bliss
My breath hoarded by each stroke
Bathed in each other’s sweat
Like a waterfall
It was a purge
It was love
It kicked our hearts to beat
To believe in the unseen
Turns the unworthy worthy
Makes the coward a hero
