34 C
City of Banjul
Thursday, October 22, 2020
type here...
Daily Poem

My Ginger

105
salima drammeh
- Advertisement -

I longed for your warmth around my fingers
I missed the heat that soothes my chest
Leaves me sweating
And yearning for more
Why do you burn so much
And yet so sweet?
My dermis itches for your touch
And cries for your scratch
My lips moan
My muscles yield
My senses gone
To the Amazon of bliss
My breath hoarded by each stroke
Bathed in each other’s sweat
Like a waterfall
It was a purge
It was love
It kicked our hearts to beat
To believe in the unseen
Turns the unworthy worthy
Makes the coward a hero

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBADDIBU MEDIATE SERAHULEH CASTE DISPUTES
Next articleOn the fractures and tensions of a nation: the end is nigh
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

Daily Poem

Africa wake up

By Alagie Muhammed Jaiteh The Spectrum Poet It's high time we ended The most bitter of all times That washes away African child's dreams The ethnic contestation That buried...
Read more
Daily Poem

Oga or Ogre?

By Sheriff Bojang Today he's all Santa Tomorrow, all Satan Dancing, On Ezekiel's field of dry bones Today he is all black Tomorrow, all white Today he is all for peace Tomorrow,...
Read more
Daily Poem

Barrel of a pen

My pen is limping Vomiting but no ink The silence from a weapon A weapon of truth or falsehood The barrel of a pen With salvos of silence sound The...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

jawara

30th July 1981 coup d’état thwarted by the pro-Jawara forces

Alahagie Baa Musa Trawally Eye witness I woke up to a very wet and sombre early morning of July 31st, 1981. Like I would usually...
code of arm gambia

On the fractures and tensions of a nation: the end is nigh

salima drammeh

My Ginger

serahuleh

BADDIBU MEDIATE SERAHULEH CASTE DISPUTES

darboe

UDP, GFA lambast Hamat over ‘tribal’ comments

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions