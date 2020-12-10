19 C
City of Banjul
Friday, December 11, 2020
News

NAM Omar Ceesay appointed GDC national chairman

25
Hon ceesay
By Omar Bah

The opposition Gambia Democratic Congress has appointed parliamentarian Omar Ceesay as national chairman following Dr Demba Sabally’s departure.

Dr Sabally, who served in the position for the past two years, Monday announced he has now joined Barrow’s National People’s Party (NPP).

The GDC on Tuesday held an emergency executive meeting to fill vacant positions of national chairman and campaign manager.

“Today 8th December, 2020 at the party executive meeting, the members of the Central Executive Committee have the utmost power to refill vacant positions in the party Executive. The position of Campaign Manager and the recently vacant position of the chairmanship were filled in at today’s meeting.

Ousman Sowe is appointed by the Central Executive as the new Campaign Manager of the party and Omar Ceesay of Niamina East as chairman of the party,” the party said.

The party said the two filled positions have been unanimously agreed by the executive at the meeting.

“We congratulate them and wish them all the best of luck in their new roles.”

Latest Stories

