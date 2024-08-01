NAMs trained on child rights

- Advertisement -

By Fatou Bojang

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), in partnership with stakeholders, commenced a three-day training on children’s rights for members of the National Assembly Committee on Human Rights on Monday.

Held at the Senegambia Beach Hotel, the training brought together NAMs, UN agencies, and Ket stakeholders from various departments.

The training aimed at raising awareness about children’s rights and how to integrate them into legislation and policy development.

Emmanuel Daniel Joof, Chairperson of the NHRC, said the Universal Declaration on Human Rights, adopted in 1948 after the Second World War, established a common standard for human rights globally, which supports the agreement of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights, which together formed the International Bill of Human Rights.

He said international laws and conventions obligate states to respect, protect, and fulfil human rights. Joof added that the promotion of dignity and equality, particularly for women and children, including reproductive and maternal health and diseases affecting women, is crucial for both equity and national development.

Minister of Gender, Children, and Social Welfare, Fatou Kinteh, said violence against women and children remains significantly underreported despite the government’s efforts.

She said issues like sexual abuse, forced marriage, and exploitation still persist. “National Assembly Members are crucial in creating laws, managing budgets, and ensuring accountability so that these protections are enforced to help safeguard vulnerable groups,” she added.

The UN Resident Coordinator in The Gambia, Karl-Frédérick Paul, stated that Gambia’s transitional justice process includes key institutions like the TRRC and NHRC, which have helped address past injustices and promote human rights. “Despite these efforts, challenges remain, such as the threat to repeal the anti-FGM law,” she said, adding that addressing gender-based violence and child protection legislative reforms should be prioritised with solutions based on international human rights standards.