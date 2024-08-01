IPC Women Wing launches campaign to boost women’s leadership

- Advertisement -

By Aminata S Kuyateh

The National Women Branch of the Inter-Party Committee (WOBIPC), with funding from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), has commenced an ambitious 7-day campaign aimed at increasing the number of women in leadership positions and decision-making platforms at the regional level.

The initiative launched recently in Basse, URR, seeks to address the persistent gender imbalance in political and administrative roles across the country.

The campaign, which spanned across URR, CRR, and LRR, was designed to empower women with the necessary skills and confidence to assume leadership roles. It comes at a crucial time as The Gambia continues to grapple with gender disparities in various sectors, including politics, business, and civil society.

Addressing the launch, Fatou Jallow, a former co-chair at WOBIPC, highlighted the significance of the campaign.

“This initiative is not just about increasing numbers; it’s about transforming our society. Women have a vital role to play in leadership, and it’s high time we create the pathways for them to step into these roles,” she said.

Madam Jallow disclosed that the primary goal of the campaign is to create a conducive environment for women to step into leadership roles.

“To achieve this, the initiative will focus on several key areas, such as capacity building, mentorship programs, advocacy, awareness, and networking opportunities, just to name a few,” she said.

Madam Jallow also emphasised the need for a collective effort to break down the barriers that have historically hindered women’s progress in leadership.

“We need the support of everyone to ensure that our daughters and sisters can lead with confidence and make impactful decisions for our nation,” she stated.

Samba Baldeh, co-chair at IPC, expressed his support for the initiative. “Empowering women is essential for the development of our communities. This campaign is a step in the right direction, and we are committed to supporting it,” he said.

Fatimah Sonko, the UNDP representative, underscored the importance of the WOBIPC’s regional launch.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in our collective efforts to promote gender equality and enhance the participation of women in leadership and decision-making roles in the Gambia,” she stated.

Madam Sonko disclosed that Gambian women constitute a significant majority of the population, but despite that, women’s participation in leadership and decision-making roles has remained persistently low.

“As evidenced by the last elections, only 5% of elected NAMs were women, and only 14% were elected as councillors. This figure highlights a critical gap that must be addressed to ensure a more inclusive and representative governance structure,” she added.

She stated that these regional branches will serve as vital focal points for advocating and promoting women’s participation in politics and leadership, particularly at the local level.

During the weeklong campaign, activities will be held in various regional centres, including Basse, Kuntaur, Janjanbureh, and Mansakonko. These activities will be tailored to address the unique challenges and opportunities in each region. according to the organisers, local women leaders will play a crucial role in facilitating these sessions, ensuring that the training and advocacy efforts are contextually relevant and impactful.